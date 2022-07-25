^

Headlines

Marcos Jr.’s foreign policy statements enough, reflect trust in Cabinet — analysts

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 7:42pm
Marcos Jr.âs foreign policy statements enough, reflect trust in Cabinet â analysts
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 25, 2022.
Aaron Favila via AFP / pool

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. again emphasized during his first State of the Nation Address on Monday that the country will be pursuing an “independent foreign policy” under his watch.

While he did not give details on how this will be done in the context of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) issue, analysts said that his statement on standing “firm” on the country’s independent foreign policy with its “national interest as primordial guide” is enough.

“I will not preside over any process that will abandon even a square inch of territory of the Republic of the Philippines to any foreign power,” Marcos Jr. said in his address.

“With respect to our place in the community of nations, the Philippines shall continue to be a friend to all. And an enemy to none.”

He also plans to promote multi-faceted relations with the country’s partners. The president said that collaboration with other countries is needed in times of crisis, such as the pandemic.

‘Enough’

University of the Philippines' Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea Director Jay Batongbacal said that the “soft signal and the strong response of the legislature is enough for now.” Marcos Jr.’s statements on foreign policy were lauded by those in the audience.

“He tried to communicate firmness of position and certainty of intention, and also expressed gratitude for expressions of international support from friends, partners, and allies in the international community,” Batongbacal told Philstar.com in a text message. 

“This still leaves much room for more careful and deliberate decisions on the WPS.”

Meanwhile, Victor Andres “Dindo” Manhit, political analyst and president at ADR Institute, said Marcos Jr. echoed what they called a “limited balancing of relations with other states.” 

Trust in Cabinet

Manhit also said that the chief executive not mentioning the maritime dispute "reflects that he is one with his own cabinet secretaries."

"It also strengthens appointments or the choices that he made vis-à-vis Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Department of National Defense acting secretary Jose Faustino Jr., because both of them have came out with strong statements,” he told Philstar.com in a phone call.

On the sixth anniversary of the 2016 Hague ruling, the Philippines through the DFA said it “firmly rejects attempts to undermine [the award], even erase it from law, history, and our memories.” 

It invalidated China’s claims over the South China Sea and provided that some of the parts covered the West Philippine Sea. 

China has continuously ignored the ruling, with Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin saying that it “seriously violates international law.” 

The Philippines has filed over 200 diplomatic protests against Beijing over its refusal to recognize the tribunal award.

However, with the maritime dispute unmentioned, Manhit said it gives the new administration an opportunity to broaden the country’s foreign policy, taking into account other countries that also believe in an international rules-based order.

“We really have to look at [the] State of the Nation Address as broad directions of the president and now, we are at the next stage, [observing] how will they execute, what are the stance that they will make, what are specific policies they will raise moving forward,” Manhit said.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022
play

LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022

By PhilstarLIVE | 13 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa complex before...
Headlines
fbtw
Things Marcos left out in his first SONA

Things Marcos left out in his first SONA

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
“He can be very honest that these are the problems of the country, because that is what he has come to as president,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez is new House speaker

Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez is new House speaker

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
An overwhelming majority of lawmakers in the House of Representatives opted Monday to elect Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte)...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos&rsquo; presidency proves democracy can make mistakes, says electoral coalition

Marcos’ presidency proves democracy can make mistakes, says electoral coalition

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 hours ago
The coalition went after Marcos Jr. for failing to participate in some of the public debates during the campaign, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Two-member Senate minority bloc as Cayetanos identify as 'independent'

Two-member Senate minority bloc as Cayetanos identify as 'independent'

10 hours ago
"Within the majority there can still be a dissenting opinion, right? They’re all free to stand and under the bounds...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos wants farmers beneficiaries debts condoned

Marcos wants farmers beneficiaries debts condoned

By Alexis Romero | 48 minutes ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed to implement a one-year moratorium on farmers' land amortization and interest...
Headlines
fbtw
Rightsizing gov't on top of Marcos' priority bills

Rightsizing gov't on top of Marcos' priority bills

By Alexis Romero | 57 minutes ago
A measure that aims to "rightsize" the government bureaucracy by merging, splitting, transferring and abolishing some of its...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos in his first SONA: 'State of the nation is sound'

Marcos in his first SONA: 'State of the nation is sound'

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
While admitting that the Philippines is facing difficult times, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described the state of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to pursue deployment talks with Saudi Arabia anew

Philippines to pursue deployment talks with Saudi Arabia anew

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his State of the Nation Address on Monday said the government plans to negotiate with the...
Headlines
fbtw
In his 1st SONA, Marcos vows no more lockdowns, more specialty hospitals in regions

In his 1st SONA, Marcos vows no more lockdowns, more specialty hospitals in regions

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Marcos assured Filipinos that the government will no longer impose another lockdown as his administration tries to balance...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with