CHR investigates assault on radio broadcaster in Iloilo

Philstar.com
October 11, 2022 | 10:21am
Demonstrators hold placards at a rally calling for justice following the murder of a Philippine radio broadcaster, in Quezon City in suburban Manila on October 4, 2022. A Philippine radio broadcaster and government critic was shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said October 4, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said Tuesday it has begun its own investigation into the physical assault against a radio broadcaster in Iloilo City.

Flo Hervias, hosts of the blocktime program “Banwa Binag-binaga” in DYRI Radio Mindanao Network, was mauled by masked men on October 7 after leaving his workplace in the city’s La Paz district.

Hervias sustained lacerations on his nose, mouth, and near his eyes. The perpetrators fled the scene.

CHR condemned the attack which took place days after the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid in Las Piñas. Lapid, whose real name is Percival Mabasa, was known for his stinging criticisms of the administrations of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte. 

Lapid was laid to rest Sunday while the bounty for information leading to the capture of his killers reached P6.5 million.

“We cannot risk increased incidence of these brazen and violent episodes. Hampering media workers from the conduct of their journalistic responsibilities breeds a culture of impunity that endangers our democracy,” the commission said.

It added that it is working with local authorities in probing all potential leads.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Hervias said a local politician may be behind the attack. The assault came after his remarks on the ongoing renovation of public markets in Iloilo City.

“CHR reiterates its calls: Protect journalism and defend press freedom. A free press is a shared public interest — indicative of peace, truth, and inclusive progress,” the commission said. 

fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
