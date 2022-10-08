^

Headlines

Albay province calls on local disaster councils to prepare for Mayon unrest

Philstar.com
October 8, 2022 | 6:01pm
Albay province calls on local disaster councils to prepare for Mayon unrest
This undated file photo shows Mayon Volcano in Albay.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Albay Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is calling on local authorities to prepare their action plans in case state volcanologists flag Mayon Volcano further due to increased activity.

In an advisory on Saturday morning, the Albay PDRRMC told local officers to ready their respective real-time warning and information system, create a communication protocol, and each barangay is already called on to prepare an evacuation plan.

Other logistics and relief and sanitation requirements related to the evacuation should also be prepared, the PDRRMC said. 

This comes after Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level in Mayon Volcano on Friday to Alert Level 2 after unrest due to “shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to phreatic eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruption.” 

It is among the over 20 active volcanoes in the country, with its most destructive eruption recorded in 1814 after it buried Cagsawa town and buried over 1,000 residents.

In line with the raised alert level, the Albay PDRRMC also called on locals to avoid the following areas, which are part of the six-kilometer radius permanent danger zone:

  • Sto. Domingo - Barangay Lidong
  • Legazpi City - upper areas of Padang, Buyuan, Matanag, Bonga and Mabinit
  • Daraga - Banadero, Matnog, Salvacion, Liisi, and Malobago
  • Camalig - Upper Quirangay, Tumpa, Sua, Anoling, and Tinubran
  • Guinobatan - Baligang and Amtic
  • Tabaco City - Magapo, Buanga, and Buhian
  • Malilipot - Canaway, Calbayog, and upper San Roque

Recreational activities such as mountain climbing and hiking near the volcano is also prohibited, while residents along valleys and river channels are called on to keep vigilant in case sediment-laden streamflows and lahars flow during prolonged and heavy rainfall.

ALBAY PROVINCE

MAYON VOLCANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In first 100 days in office, Marcos rejects hopes for Philippines rejoining ICC

In first 100 days in office, Marcos rejects hopes for Philippines rejoining ICC

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s decision to not rejoin the international tribunal “could prove to be a costly...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Euro general&rsquo; fined P200,000 for using intel fund for trip &nbsp;

‘Euro general’ fined P200,000 for using intel fund for trip  

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Found guilty of carrying an excessive amount of undeclared foreign currency during the trip of top police officials to Russia...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon Volcano's alert status raised to level 2

Mayon Volcano's alert status raised to level 2

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Phivolcs advised the public to be vigilant and refrain from entering the six kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone to minimize...
Headlines
fbtw
After series of resignations in first 100 days, are cracks emerging in Marcos&rsquo; unity?

After series of resignations in first 100 days, are cracks emerging in Marcos’ unity?

By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
Unity was the selling point of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s presidential campaign, but with successive resignations hitting his...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB chairperson steps down to become OIC press secretary

LTFRB chairperson steps down to become OIC press secretary

1 day ago
Journalist turned lawyer Cheloy Garafil announced that she has resigned as Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOT chief marks first 100 days in office with listening tours

DOT chief marks first 100 days in office with listening tours

By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
“As I have already manifested early in my appointment, I intend to be a Listening Secretary throughout my term.&rd...
Headlines
fbtw
Groups slam Marcos admin&rsquo;s failure to address economic crisis in first 100 days

Groups slam Marcos admin’s failure to address economic crisis in first 100 days

6 hours ago
Anakpawis party-list, fisherfolk organization Pambansang lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA), and farmers’...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US reinforce alliance with joint military drills

Philippines, US reinforce alliance with joint military drills

18 hours ago
Philippine and United States Marines stormed a beach near a disputed rocky outcrop in the South China Sea yesterday as part...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon Volcano alert level raised to 2

Mayon Volcano alert level raised to 2

By Cet Dematera | 18 hours ago
The alert level on Albay’s Mayon Volcano has been raised from 1 to 2 – meaning an “increasing level of unrest”...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker: High survey ratings mean Marcos Jr. on right track

Speaker: High survey ratings mean Marcos Jr. on right track

By Shiela Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
The high public approval ratings of the administration in Pulse Asia’s performance survey are an indication that President...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with