Opposition lawmaker Edcel Lagman is new Liberal Party president

Staunch opposition lawmaker Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st District) mingles with guests at the historic Club Filipino in San Juan City before the National Executive Council of the Liberal Party convenes on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Succeeding former Sen. Francis Pangilinan, staunch opposition lawmaker Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st District) was elected as the new president of the once ruling Liberal Party on Friday.

Lagman was elected by members of the LP at the historic Club Filipino, which has been the host of previous major announcements of the part, including campaign launches.

Meanwhile, Pangilinan took the chairpersonship of the LP, while former Rep. Teddy Baguilat (Ifugao) was elected as its secretary-general.

Lagman now faces the monumental challenge of rebuilding a party that has been called as “decimated” by its erstwhile chairperson, former Vice President Leni Robredo. This was following a mass exodus of its members after the election of Rodrigo Duterte to Malacañang in 2016.

The party has struggled in the years under Duterte, during which it experienced intense vilification. Its signature party color, yellow, was also turned into an insult for critics of the former administration.

In the 2019 elections, the party in coalition with other opposition groups fielded a senatorial slate called “Otso Diretso,” that ultimately failed to clinch any seat.

The succeeding national elections saw the LP backing the presidential run of Robredo, who lost massively to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

