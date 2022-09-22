^

Headlines

PNP hits 'fake news' posts resurfacing old cases on social media

Philstar.com
September 22, 2022 | 11:16am
PNP hits 'fake news' posts resurfacing old cases on social media
Manila Police District (MPD) Director Police Brig. General Andre Dizon, National Capital Region Police Office Deputy Regional Director for Operation Police Brig.General Jack Wanky, MPD Station 2 Commander Police Lt. Col. Harry R Lorenzo III together with other police officers checked the security measures of Isabelo Delos Reyes Elementary Schools and other nearby schools in Manila on Saturday, in preparation for the opening of in-person classes in public schools on Monday.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is launching concerted efforts to block what it says are recent attempts at disinformation on social media.

In a statement sent to reporters Thursday morning, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said that authorities noted circulating photos from a 2017 case involving a dismembered body in Quezon City.

The Quezon City Police District said it had to "fact check" the news item, which was suddenly being shared and reposted by netizens anew in recent days.

Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., chief of the PNP cautioned the public anew to be wary of fake news circulating in social media and be responsible in sharing and posting information.

“Please always be mindful of the authenticity of the information and the credibility of its source,” Azurin said.

“Unverified information or any information that cannot be independently validated as factual should always be dealt with caution and prudence, especially if the source is dubious or unknown."

The PNP's Anti-Cybercrime Group said it is conducting its own investigation to gather more evidence to support its request for Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to permanently take down “fake news” in the social networking platform. 

At a press briefing earlier this week, Azurin also said that fake news was also to blame for the public's mounting anxiety over the recent spate of kidnapping cases. 

"When some cases go viral on social media, a number of those are already solved or are under investigation," he said in Filipino. "These are not kidnapping for ransom cases. Some of these cases are abduction, human trafficking, and robbery holdup. We just need to have good categorization of the crimes being posted on social media."

Azurin slammed quarters whom he claimed were "sowing fear among the people" by making it appear as though the peace and order situation on the ground is "uncontainable."

"I really don't know what the intention of these people are. If they think they are hurting the PNP by doing that, they are not only hurting the PNP but hurting the economy of this country," he said in Filipino. — Franco Luna 

DILG

FAKE NEWS

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara Duterte to attend Abe&rsquo;s state funeral

Sara Duterte to attend Abe’s state funeral

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte is set to fly to Japan next week to attend the state funeral for the late...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;New COVID-19 surge unlikely amid eased border restrictions&rsquo;

‘New COVID-19 surge unlikely amid eased border restrictions’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Another surge in COVID-19 cases is unlikely even if the government eases the country’s border restrictions for foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
Former Martial Law implementor Enrile suggests lifting constitutional safeguard on declaring it

Former Martial Law implementor Enrile suggests lifting constitutional safeguard on declaring it

By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
In particular, the 98-year-old politician vented his frustration over the deletion of the phrase “imminent danger thereof”...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos hits &lsquo;historical injustice&rsquo; of climate change

Marcos hits ‘historical injustice’ of climate change

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos decried the “historical injustice” reflected by climate change and called on industrialized countries...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo warns vs cyber attacks, danger to national security

Tulfo warns vs cyber attacks, danger to national security

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Expressing alarm over threats to the country’s national security due to lack of cyber security infrastructure and technology,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Manila court junks DOJ's plea to declare CPP-NPA as terrorists

Manila court junks DOJ's plea to declare CPP-NPA as terrorists

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Manila court has dismissed the government’s proscription petition against the Communist Party of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical Depression &lsquo;Karding&rsquo; threatens Isabela, Cagayan

Tropical Depression ‘Karding’ threatens Isabela, Cagayan

3 hours ago
A tropical depression that developed Thursday morning off Central Luzon is on track to make landfall over the east coast of...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Enrile repeats unfounded claim that Ninoy Aquino organized CPP-NPA, MNLF

Fact check: Enrile repeats unfounded claim that Ninoy Aquino organized CPP-NPA, MNLF

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
This claim by Enrile, who was implementer and architect of Martial Law in the 70s and 80s, has been previously flagged by...
Headlines
fbtw
New LPA seen as monsoon weakens

New LPA seen as monsoon weakens

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The weather bureau is monitoring a low-pressure area east of Central Luzon as the southwest monsoon weakens.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos' call for 'unity' reaches the international stage

Marcos' call for 'unity' reaches the international stage

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
 President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s call for unity, one of the key messages of his presidential bid, has reached...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with