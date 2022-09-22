^

Headlines

Marcos hits ‘historical injustice’ of climate change

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
September 22, 2022 | 12:00am
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. addressed the High-Level General Debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 20 (Wednesday, Sept. 21 in Manila).
Photos courtesy of Office of the Press Secretary

UNITED NATIONS – President Marcos decried the “historical injustice” reflected by climate change and called on industrialized countries to honor their obligations under agreements designed to address what he called the “greatest threat” to nations.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Marcos said the effects of climate change are uneven and reflect “historical injustice” as those who are least responsible suffer the most.

He cited the case of the Philippines, which absorbs more carbon dioxide than it emits and remains the fourth most vulnerable country to the effects of climate change.

“The time for talk about if and when has long since passed. It is here, it is now. Climate change is the greatest threat affecting our nations and our peoples. There is no other problem so global in nature that it requires a united effort, one led by the United Nations,” Marcos said.

“This injustice must be corrected, and those who need to do more must act now. We accept our share of responsibility and will continue to do our part to avert this collective disaster,” he said.

The President urged industrialized countries to immediately fulfill their obligations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement; cut their greenhouse gas emissions; provide climate financing and technology transfer for adaptation for the most vulnerable and developing countries and lead by example.

He said he is looking forward to concrete outcomes on climate agreements at the Conference of Parties in Egypt later this year.

“When future generations look back, let them not ask why we did not take this opportunity to turn the tide, why did we continue in our profligate ways, until it was too late? This threat knows no borders, no social class, nor any geopolitical consideration. How we address it will be the true test of our time,” Marcos said.

In 2017, the Philippines signed the historic Paris climate agreement that seeks to cut carbon emissions that have been linked to natural disasters.

The agreement, which was crafted during the 2015 meeting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to limit the increase in the global average temperature to “well below” two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Developed countries are also required to support developing countries’ mitigation and adaptation efforts.

While not a major emitter, the Philippines has committed to reduce 75 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

In the same address, Marcos cited the need for nations to enhance their cooperation in protecting biodiversity amid the challenges posed by climate change.

In his first State of the Nation Address, Marcos emphasized the need to invest in science and technology to ensure accurate weather forecasts and on-time disaster alerts.

He added that the use of renewable energy is one of the priorities in his climate agenda.

BONGBONG MARCOS

CLIMATE CHANGE

UNGA
