Seven-hour power outage disrupts operations at NAIA Terminal 3
MANILA, Philippines — A power outage that lasted for seven hours disrupted operations at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, affecting 16 international and 15 domestic flights.
Power went out at 11 p.m. on Friday which the Manila International Airport Authority said was “traced to the Terminal 3 power substation” and was only restored at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
“The power outage disrupted airport operations as the airlines had to resort to manual check-in and loading of baggage while processing of passengers at immigration took longer than usual,” the MIAA said in a statement.
The MIAA apologized to passengers and other stakeholders over the power interruption.
Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and MIAA General Manager Cesar Chiong assured that actions are being taken to prevent this from happening again.
The following flights were affected due to power interruption:
Domestic flights
Departure
5J 951 Manila-Davao
5J 473 Manila-Bacolod
5J 381 Manila-Cagayan
5J 635 Manila-Puerto Princesa
5J 961 Manila-Davao
5J 991 Manila-General Santos
5J 451 Manila-Iloilo
5J 551 Manila-Cebu
5J 651 Manila-Tacloban
5J 357 Manila-Roxas
5J 481 Manila-Bacolod
5J 851 Manila-Zamboanga
Arrival
5J 2506 Cebu-Manila
5J 3966 Davao-Manila
TK 265 Cebu-Manila
International ligfhts
Departure
EK 335 Manila-Dubai
QR 929 Manila-Doha
Z2 942 Manila-Kuala Lumpur
TK 265 Manila-Istanbul
5J 929 Manila-Bangkok
5J 813 Manila-Singapore
SQ 915 Manila-Singapore
EK 337 Manila-Dubai
5J 5038 Manila-Nagoya
Arrival
5J 827 Osaka-Manila
Z2 232 Denpasar-Manila
5J 502 Kuala Lumpur-Manila
5J 804 Singapore-Manila
SQ 918 Singapore-Manila
EK 336 Dubai-Manila
— Xave Gregorio
