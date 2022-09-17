Seven-hour power outage disrupts operations at NAIA Terminal 3

MANILA, Philippines — A power outage that lasted for seven hours disrupted operations at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, affecting 16 international and 15 domestic flights.

Power went out at 11 p.m. on Friday which the Manila International Airport Authority said was “traced to the Terminal 3 power substation” and was only restored at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

“The power outage disrupted airport operations as the airlines had to resort to manual check-in and loading of baggage while processing of passengers at immigration took longer than usual,” the MIAA said in a statement.

The MIAA apologized to passengers and other stakeholders over the power interruption.

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and MIAA General Manager Cesar Chiong assured that actions are being taken to prevent this from happening again.

The following flights were affected due to power interruption:

Domestic flights

Departure

5J 951 Manila-Davao

5J 473 Manila-Bacolod

5J 381 Manila-Cagayan

5J 635 Manila-Puerto Princesa

5J 961 Manila-Davao

5J 991 Manila-General Santos

5J 451 Manila-Iloilo

5J 551 Manila-Cebu

5J 651 Manila-Tacloban

5J 357 Manila-Roxas

5J 481 Manila-Bacolod

5J 851 Manila-Zamboanga

Arrival

5J 2506 Cebu-Manila

5J 3966 Davao-Manila

TK 265 Cebu-Manila

International ligfhts

Departure

EK 335 Manila-Dubai

QR 929 Manila-Doha

Z2 942 Manila-Kuala Lumpur

TK 265 Manila-Istanbul

5J 929 Manila-Bangkok

5J 813 Manila-Singapore

SQ 915 Manila-Singapore

EK 337 Manila-Dubai

5J 5038 Manila-Nagoya

Arrival

5J 827 Osaka-Manila

Z2 232 Denpasar-Manila

5J 502 Kuala Lumpur-Manila

5J 804 Singapore-Manila

SQ 918 Singapore-Manila

EK 336 Dubai-Manila

— Xave Gregorio