^

Headlines

DBM earmarks P2.2 billion for DOE

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
September 14, 2022 | 12:00am
DBM earmarks P2.2 billion for DOE
This is part of the record P5.268-trillion National Expenditure Program (NEP) for next year.
STAR / FIle

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has earmarked P2.2 billion for the Department of Energy (DOE) in 2023 to ensure affordable power supply.

This is part of the record P5.268-trillion National Expenditure Program (NEP) for next year.

A significant portion of the budget at P1.6 billion will go to the sitio electrification project to energize close to 1,100 areas nationwide.

Another P500 million will be spent for the total electrification program for the DOE to fulfill its mandate of energizing some 10,000 households across the country.

The project aims to address the need for reliable power supply of remaining underserved Filipino households with no access to electricity.

“This will help improve and modernize industries in different provinces across the country, which will lead to the expansion of our economy,” DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

The government will also allot P476 million to fund DOE’s renewable energy development program, energy efficiency and conservation as well as alternative fuels and technologies program.

The government will likewise explore public-private partnerships to improve power supply through nuclear energy.

President Marcos earlier said a fundamental requirement of growth is the availability of affordable and reliable energy.

“These initiatives are part of the administration’s commitment to provide reasonably priced, sustainable and sufficient electricity,” Pangandaman said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the DOE should be “more integrated than the grid” in addressing the red alert status in the Luzon grid, which may cause rotational blackouts in affected areas.

Hontiveros made the statement after the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines raised a red alert notice in the Luzon grid on Monday.

She urged DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla to address the pressing issues faced by the energy sector. – Cecille Suerte Felipe

DBM

DOE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte thanks Marcos for use of PAF aircraft so she can be with her kids

Duterte thanks Marcos for use of PAF aircraft so she can be with her kids

11 hours ago
In a message for Marcos' birthday, Duterte wished the president God's favor as well as strength and wisdom in "the difficult...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate minority: Rodriguez 'not blameless' in sugar mess but no raps recommended
play

Senate minority: Rodriguez 'not blameless' in sugar mess but no raps recommended

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
Hontiveros said they are leaving the filing of any charges against Rodriguez over the sugar mess to law enforcement, but stressed...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical depression seen to enter PAR Thursday

Tropical depression seen to enter PAR Thursday

16 hours ago
According to weather forecaster, the cyclone may enter the PAR region Thursday afternoon or evening. It will be called “Josie”...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos grants year-long moratorium on land amortization for farmers

Marcos grants year-long moratorium on land amortization for farmers

By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday approved a year-long moratorium on annual amortization and interest payments for...
Headlines
fbtw
'War on drugs' under Marcos to focus on prevention, rehabilitation

'War on drugs' under Marcos to focus on prevention, rehabilitation

By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
Marcos said his administration is eyeing to address the "upstream" of the problem or the prevention side while crafting policies...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Government resumes OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia

Government resumes OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Overseas Filipino workers can look forward to working in Saudi Arabia again after the government decided to resume the deployment...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM earmarks P2.2 billion for DOE

DBM earmarks P2.2 billion for DOE

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Department of Budget and Management has earmarked P2.2 billion for the Department of Energy in 2023 to ensure affordable...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical depression may enter PAR by Thursday

Tropical depression may enter PAR by Thursday

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
An incoming tropical cyclone may intensify into a typhoon before it enters the Philippine area of responsibility as Josi...
Headlines
fbtw
OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia resumes on November 7

OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia resumes on November 7

5 hours ago
The Philippines will resume the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Saudi Arabia on November 7.
Headlines
fbtw
DILG urges LGUs to implement indoor and transport face mask rule

DILG urges LGUs to implement indoor and transport face mask rule

8 hours ago
"While the face mask policy has been made optional in the outdoors, the use of face masks in indoor public and private establishments...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with