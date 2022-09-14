DBM earmarks P2.2 billion for DOE

This is part of the record P5.268-trillion National Expenditure Program (NEP) for next year.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has earmarked P2.2 billion for the Department of Energy (DOE) in 2023 to ensure affordable power supply.

This is part of the record P5.268-trillion National Expenditure Program (NEP) for next year.

A significant portion of the budget at P1.6 billion will go to the sitio electrification project to energize close to 1,100 areas nationwide.

Another P500 million will be spent for the total electrification program for the DOE to fulfill its mandate of energizing some 10,000 households across the country.

The project aims to address the need for reliable power supply of remaining underserved Filipino households with no access to electricity.

“This will help improve and modernize industries in different provinces across the country, which will lead to the expansion of our economy,” DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

The government will also allot P476 million to fund DOE’s renewable energy development program, energy efficiency and conservation as well as alternative fuels and technologies program.

The government will likewise explore public-private partnerships to improve power supply through nuclear energy.

President Marcos earlier said a fundamental requirement of growth is the availability of affordable and reliable energy.

“These initiatives are part of the administration’s commitment to provide reasonably priced, sustainable and sufficient electricity,” Pangandaman said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the DOE should be “more integrated than the grid” in addressing the red alert status in the Luzon grid, which may cause rotational blackouts in affected areas.

Hontiveros made the statement after the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines raised a red alert notice in the Luzon grid on Monday.

She urged DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla to address the pressing issues faced by the energy sector. – Cecille Suerte Felipe