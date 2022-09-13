^

Headlines

Marcos grants year-long moratorium on land amortization for farmers

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
September 13, 2022 | 5:46pm
Philippine economy
In this undated file photo, farmer harvests the rice from the field.
The STAR / Andy G. Zapata Jr., File photo

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday approved a year-long moratorium on annual amortization and interest payments for lands distributed under the agrarian reform program in a move aimed at allowing farmers to focus on their productivity.

The moratorium, contained in an executive order (EO) signed by Marcos, would unburden farmers of their debts and allow them to use the money to maximize their production capacity, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said.

Malacañang has yet to release a copy of the EO, which was signed on the president's 65th birthday. It was one of the promises made by Marcos during his first state of the nation address (SONA).

Section 26 of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law of 1988 requires program beneficiaries who were awarded lands to pay to the Land Bank of the Philippines in 30 annual amortizations at six percent interest per annum.

DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III said the EO is in preparation for the fulfillment of another commitment of Marcos, which is for Congress to pass a law that would condone the loans of agrarian reform beneficiaries with unpaid amortization and interests.

“We always think about the farmers’ welfare. The one-year moratorium and condonation of farmers’ loan payment will lead to freedom of farmers from debts,” Estrella said in a statement.

The agrarian reform chief said he is willing to work with Congress in amending Section 26 of the agrarian reform law.

In his first SONA, Marcos said condoning existing agrarian reform loans would cover the amount of P58.125 billion, involve 1.18 million hectares of awarded lands, and benefit some 654,000 agrarian reform beneficiaries.

The president has said a moratorium on land amortization and interest payments would give the farmers the ability to channel their resources in developing their farms, maximizing their capacity to produce, and propelling economic growth.

He has also urged Congress to pass a law that would "emancipate the agrarian reform beneficiaries from the agrarian reform debt burden."

"The law aims to erase the unpaid debts of our farmers who are beneficiaries of agrarian reform. Agrarian reform beneficiaries who are still to receive their awarded land under the comprehensive agrarian reform program shall receive it without any obligation to pay any amortization," he added.

AGRICULTURE

PRESIDENT FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tropical depression seen to enter PAR Thursday

Tropical depression seen to enter PAR Thursday

10 hours ago
According to weather forecaster, the cyclone may enter the PAR region Thursday afternoon or evening. It will be called “Josie”...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte thanks Marcos for use of PAF aircraft so she can be with her kids

Duterte thanks Marcos for use of PAF aircraft so she can be with her kids

5 hours ago
In a message for Marcos' birthday, Duterte wished the president God's favor as well as strength and wisdom in "the difficult...
Headlines
fbtw
New immigration chief named

New immigration chief named

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has named a lawyer and former congressional chief of staff as new immigration commissioner.
Headlines
fbtw
AMBS launches ALLTV

AMBS launches ALLTV

19 hours ago
ALLTV joins the Philippine broadcast spectrum during its star-studded opening salvo that brings fun, entertainment and giveaways...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to lead birthday tree-planting in Rizal today

Marcos to lead birthday tree-planting in Rizal today

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Marcos will lead this morning a nationwide simultaneous bamboo and tree planting in San Mateo, Rizal to mark his...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DILG urges LGUs to implement indoor and transport face mask rule

DILG urges LGUs to implement indoor and transport face mask rule

2 hours ago
"While the face mask policy has been made optional in the outdoors, the use of face masks in indoor public and private establishments...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO, tech provider vow to resolve issues in processing transactions

LTO, tech provider vow to resolve issues in processing transactions

2 hours ago
"With this activation, it will be possible to renew your vehicles without needing to line up at LTO offices around the c...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD: Almost P1 billion educational aid already distributed

DSWD: Almost P1 billion educational aid already distributed

2 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has distributed educational aid amounting to almost P1 billion out...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate minority: Rodriguez 'not blameless' in sugar mess but no raps recommended

Senate minority: Rodriguez 'not blameless' in sugar mess but no raps recommended

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Hontiveros said they are leaving the filing of any charges against Rodriguez over the sugar mess to law enforcement, but stressed...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH budget cuts: COVID response, health worker benefits, cancer assistance

DOH budget cuts: COVID response, health worker benefits, cancer assistance

5 hours ago
During a budget briefing at the House of Representatives Monday, health officer-in-charge said the agency proposed P95 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with