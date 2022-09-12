2022 Bar to be held in 14 local testing centers across Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court on Monday said that the 2022 Bar examinations shall be held in 14 local testing sites across the country.

Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, 2022 Bar chairperson, issued Bar bulletin No. 7 that lists the following areas where the testing sites shall be located:

National Capital Region

Northern Manila

Southern Manila

Pasay City

Quezon City

Taguig City

Luzon

Baguio City, Benguet

Lipa City, Batangas

Naga City, Camarines Sur

Visayas

Northern Cebu City

Southern Cebu City

Tacloban City, Leyte

Mindanao

Cagayan de Oro City

Davao City

Zamboanga City

Caguioa stressed that the selection and assignment of an exam venue site shall be processed on a first come, first served basis—which means that those who submitted their applications and paid the Bar fees earlier are assigned to earlier batches.

The Bar chair said that approved Bar candidates shall receive two notifications in their Bar Personal Login Unified System (Bar PLUS)-registered email address: One informing them of the approval of their application to take the test, and another informing them when the venue selection module shall be available in their Bar PLUS accounts.

Applicants shall be divided into three batches. Batch 1 will receive notification on their application on September 13, and may be allowed to select their preferred exam venue from September 14-15.

The second batch will receive their notification on September 15 while the third batch will get theirs on September 17. Each batch may be allowed to select their preferred venue on September 16-17 and September 18-19, respectively.

“The venue selection module will close on September 19, 2022. Failure to select a venue will constitute a waiver on the part of the bar candidate, who will then be assigned to an exam venue based on the remaining slots in any exam venue in the province or region nearest his or her present address,” Caguioa added.

A separate Bar bulletin will be released for the institutions that have been approved as local testing center.

The 2022 Bar exams will be conducted on November 9 (Wednesday), 13 (Sunday), 16 (Wednesday) and 20 (Sunday).

In an earlier Bar bulletin, Caguioa said the 2022 Bar exams will cover eight subjects and will adopt a three-examiner policy.

The SC also released its syllabi on Remedial Law and Legal Ethics; Political and International Law; Criminal Law; Labor Law and Social Legislation; Civil Law and Mercantile Law. These can be accessed through this link.