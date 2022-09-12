^

Headlines

2022 Bar to be held in 14 local testing centers across Philippines

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
September 12, 2022 | 4:00pm
2022 Bar to be held in 14 local testing centers across Philippines
2020/21 Bar exam results shown on screen at the Supreme Court grounds
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court on Monday said that the 2022 Bar examinations shall be held in 14 local testing sites across the country.

Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, 2022 Bar chairperson, issued Bar bulletin No. 7 that lists the following areas where the testing sites shall be located:

National Capital Region

  • Northern Manila
  • Southern Manila
  • Pasay City
  • Quezon City
  • Taguig City

Luzon

  • Baguio City, Benguet
  • Lipa City, Batangas
  • Naga City, Camarines Sur

Visayas

  • Northern Cebu City
  • Southern Cebu City
  • Tacloban City, Leyte

Mindanao

  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Davao City
  • Zamboanga City

Caguioa stressed that the selection and assignment of an exam venue site shall be processed on a first come, first served basis—which means that those who submitted their applications and paid the Bar fees earlier are assigned to earlier batches.

The Bar chair said that approved Bar candidates shall receive two notifications in their Bar Personal Login Unified System (Bar PLUS)-registered email address: One informing them of the approval of their application to take the test, and another informing them when the venue selection module shall be available in their Bar PLUS accounts.

Applicants shall be divided into three batches. Batch 1 will receive notification on their application on September 13, and may be allowed to select their preferred exam venue from September 14-15.

The second batch will receive their notification on September 15 while the third batch will get theirs on September 17. Each batch may be allowed to select their preferred venue on September 16-17 and September 18-19, respectively.

“The venue selection module will close on September 19, 2022. Failure to select a venue will constitute a waiver on the part of the bar candidate, who will then be assigned to an exam venue based on the remaining slots in any exam venue in the province or region nearest his or her present address,” Caguioa added.

A separate Bar bulletin will be released for the institutions that have been approved as local testing center.

The 2022 Bar exams will be conducted on November 9 (Wednesday), 13 (Sunday), 16 (Wednesday) and 20 (Sunday).

In an earlier Bar bulletin, Caguioa said the 2022 Bar exams will cover eight subjects and will adopt a three-examiner policy.

The SC also released its syllabi on Remedial Law and Legal Ethics; Political and International Law; Criminal Law; Labor Law and Social Legislation; Civil Law and Mercantile Law. These can be accessed through this link.

BAR EXAMS

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House bill seeks PCGG abolition; functions transferred to DOJ

House bill seeks PCGG abolition; functions transferred to DOJ

By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
Should the measure pass, the functions of the PCGG will be passed down to the Department of Justice headed by Marcos appointee...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA approaches Philippines

LPA approaches Philippines

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Even before Typhoon Inday could exit the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr still backing face mask mandates on public transportation

DOTr still backing face mask mandates on public transportation

6 hours ago
"The Secretary favors maintaining the face mask protocol in all public transport because prevailing infection numbers show...
Headlines
fbtw
UN rights council urged to pass reso to address ongoing abuses in Philippines

UN rights council urged to pass reso to address ongoing abuses in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
In a policy paper submitted to UN member states, Human Rights Watch said that extrajudicial killings in the government’s...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Around 2.9 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger in Q2

SWS: Around 2.9 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger in Q2

1 day ago
The latest estimate, while 0.6 points lower than the 12.2% or 3.1 million families logged in the previous quarter, is still...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Purchase of 'new generation' COVID-19 jabs seen in early 2023

Purchase of 'new generation' COVID-19 jabs seen in early 2023

19 minutes ago
The new vaccines target the Omicron variant as well as the original virus.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines extends COVID-19 state of calamity for emergency procurement, allowances

Philippines extends COVID-19 state of calamity for emergency procurement, allowances

1 hour ago
The Philippines is extending its COVID-19 state of calamity status for “possibly” until the last quarter of the...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP stands behind cops facing murder raps over Bloody Sunday raids

PNP stands behind cops facing murder raps over Bloody Sunday raids

By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"To my mind, they were just performing their role as police officers, so we don't know what they saw that they had to file...
Headlines
fbtw
Enhancing defense relations, Israel shares anti-drone expertise with PHL

Enhancing defense relations, Israel shares anti-drone expertise with PHL

2 hours ago
The Israeli Embassy in the Philippines hosted an anti-drone seminar on Monday to discuss its own experiences and to introduce...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos OKs voluntary use of masks outdoors

Marcos OKs voluntary use of masks outdoors

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The order states that voluntary wearing of masks in open spaces, or in non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation is...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with