SC releases 2022 Bar exams schedule

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
August 24, 2022 | 3:42pm
2020/21 Bar exam results shown on screen at the Supreme Court grounds
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the 2022 Bar examinations will be held for four days in the second and third week of November.

Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, 2022 Bar exams chairperson, said the test will be conducted on November 9 (Wednesday), 13 (Sunday), 16 (Wednesday) and 20 (Sunday).

The dates stated are set “except for unforeseen circumstances and contingencies which may necessitate a rescheduling.”

Following the SC’s shift to digitization and the success of the 2020-2021 Bar exam—the first digitized and localized test for aspiring lawyers—Caguioa said they will continue to use Examplify, a secure examination delivery program.

Using this program, examinees will use their own devices in a venue they picked, while they are monitored by in-person proctors and closed-circuit television cameras.

“Access to the computer-based testing software will be available to all Bar Examinations applicants approved to take the 2022 Bar Examinations, whether conditional or unconditional,” Caguioa’s Bar Bulletin No. 6 s.2022 read.

Applicants are advised to regularly check their BAR PLUS-registered email and accounts for the list of conditionally and unconditionally approved applicants, it added.

Further instructions on using the Examplify and other questions, including on the exam venue selections, will be announced in a later bulletin, the Bar chair also said.

The SC closed its applications for the 2022 Bar examinations last August 15.

In an earlier Bar bulletin, Caguioa said the 2022 Bar exams will cover eight subjects and adopt a three-examiner policy.

The SC also released its syllabi on Remedial Law and Legal Ethics; Political and International Law; Criminal Law; Labor Law and Social Legislation; Civil Law and Mercantile Law. These can be accessed through this link.

