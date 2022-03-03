2022 Bar: Four non-consecutive exam days over two weeks; syllabi released

Aspiring lawyers waiting outside the Supreme Court compound for the results of the 2017 bar exams on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

MANILA, Philippines — The 2022 Bar examinations will revert to the four-day exams day, but will be taken in a shorter period of time, the Supreme Court said.

Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, 2022 Bar chair, issued his first Bar Bulletin on Thursday. He said: “The Court, in a move towards some level of normalcy, has decided that the 2022 Bar Examinations will revert to being taken on four non-consecutive days, but within a two-week period of the month to be announced in a separate Bar bulletin."

Aside from the month on when the test will be taken, the SC will also announce in a separate bulleting the venue or venues of the Bar exams.

The 2020/21 Bar examinations, the first taken amid the pandemic, had shorter coverage and test period reduced to two days. It was also the first conducted digitally and in dozens of testing centers across the country.

Traditionally, Bar exams are held every Sunday of November at the University of Santo Tomas.

Syllabi released

The 2022 Bar exam will cover eight subjects and will adopt a three-examiner policy, Caguioa said.

The SC also released its syllabi on Remedial Law and Legal Ethics; Political and International Law; Criminal Law; Labor Law and Social Legislation; Civil Law and Mercantile Law. These can be accessed through this link.

“Let the 2022 Bar Syllabi serve as a practical guide to all examinees in their preparation for the forthcoming Bar Examinations, as all questions will only be formulated on the laws, rules, issuances and jurisprudence pertinent to the topics included therein as of the cut-off date of June 30, 2021,” Caguioa continued in his Bar Bulletin No. 2.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo last week said the SC will continue the digitalized format in future Bar exams to “sustain the momentum of this digital shift.”

Gesmundo has also called on the Legal Education Board, the Philippines Association of Law Schools and law deans to “adopt the necessary changes in policies and methodologies as the Court fully transitions to this new platform for administering the Bar Examinations.

The chief justice suggested a complementary remodeling of pedagogical tools to maximize the students’ use of technology in their learning and to equip them with adaptive skills that will prepare them not only for a digitized test, but also the digital world.