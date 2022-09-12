^

Headlines

Philippines extends COVID-19 state of calamity for emergency procurement, allowances

Philstar.com
September 12, 2022 | 3:13pm
Philippines extends COVID-19 state of calamity for emergency procurement, allowances
“Our hospitals are always prepared as our COVID areas weren’t closed down. They are always ready in case there are those that need admission due to  COVID,” Dr. Jose Rene de Grano said in the Laging Handa public briefing.
STAR / Ernie Peñaredondo, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is extending its COVID-19 state of calamity status for “possibly” until the last quarter of the year to allow the country to have emergency procurement benefits and to continue giving allowances for healthcare workers, among others.

“The state of calamity is extended for possibly three months but only for the purpose of preserving the benefits under it such as but not limited to the indemnification, emergency procurement, special risk allowance for healthcare workers,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press briefing on Monday. 

The nationwide COVID-19 state of calamity lapsed on Monday, September 12. 

She said the country will transition out of its state of calamity status “after further review,” but did not elaborate further.

READ: Marcos says to extend state of public health emergency until year-end

Former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 929, that declared a state of calamity across the country, in March 2020 when the virus began to spread in the country. The status was only supposed to last for six months.

However, it was extended for a year up to September 12, 2021 via Proclamation No. 1021 and was extended for a second time through Proclamation No. 1218. 

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier called on the government to study the lifting of the country’s state of calamity status as it will have “many operational implications,” taking into account the benefits Cruz-Angeles mentioned. 

“There are policies, such as the emergency use athority of vaccines and medicines for COVID-19, which will be affected,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said on state television in June.

RELATED: Lifting state of calamity status will have effects on pandemic policies — DOH 

Despite remaining under a state of calamity, however, the government on Monday also made face masks voluntary outdoors or in open spaces since the country is already 6% away from the so-called “wall of immunity.” 

The DOH National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard showed that as of Sunday, the country has administered 161.571 million doses of the vaccine against the virus.

Over 72.770 million individuals have received their complete COVID-19 vaccinations, but only 18.552 million have received their booster shots. — Kaycee Valmonte

COVID-19

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

STATE OF CALAMITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LPA approaches Philippines

LPA approaches Philippines

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
Even before Typhoon Inday could exit the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr still backing face mask mandates on public transportation

DOTr still backing face mask mandates on public transportation

5 hours ago
"The Secretary favors maintaining the face mask protocol in all public transport because prevailing infection numbers show...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Around 2.9 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger in Q2

SWS: Around 2.9 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger in Q2

23 hours ago
The latest estimate, while 0.6 points lower than the 12.2% or 3.1 million families logged in the previous quarter, is still...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price rollback: P1 for gas, diesel

Oil price rollback: P1 for gas, diesel

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Pump prices are expected to go down for the second consecutive week, with reductions of more than P1 per liter seen for diesel...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos priority tax reform package reaches House plenary

President Marcos priority tax reform package reaches House plenary

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
One of the priority tax reform measures being pushed by President Marcos in his first State of the Nation Address last July...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PNP stands behind cops facing murder raps over Bloody Sunday raids

PNP stands behind cops facing murder raps over Bloody Sunday raids

By Franco Luna | 34 minutes ago
"To my mind, they were just performing their role as police officers, so we don't know what they saw that they had to file...
Headlines
fbtw
Enhancing defense relations, Israel shares anti-drone expertise with PHL

Enhancing defense relations, Israel shares anti-drone expertise with PHL

1 hour ago
The Israeli Embassy in the Philippines hosted an anti-drone seminar on Monday to discuss its own experiences and to introduce...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos OKs voluntary use of masks outdoors

Marcos OKs voluntary use of masks outdoors

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The order states that voluntary wearing of masks in open spaces, or in non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation is...
Headlines
fbtw
UN rights council urged to pass reso to address ongoing abuses in Philippines

UN rights council urged to pass reso to address ongoing abuses in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In a policy paper submitted to UN member states, Human Rights Watch said that extrajudicial killings in the government’s...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill seeks PCGG abolition; functions transferred to DOJ

House bill seeks PCGG abolition; functions transferred to DOJ

By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
Should the measure pass, the functions of the PCGG will be passed down to the Department of Justice headed by Marcos appointee...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with