Marcos meets with NFA officials to discuss rice supply

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
August 25, 2022 | 12:00am
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. presides over his fifth Cabinet meeting at the Malacañang Palace on Tuesday (August 23, 2022).
PPA POOL

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos met with National Food Authority (NFA) officials last Tuesday to discuss ways to ensure adequate rice supply in the country.

“We also met with officials of the National Food Authority to ensure enough supply of rice in the country,” Marcos, also the agriculture secretary, tweeted in Filipino Tuesday night.

A Facebook post by the Office of the President said the President met with his economic team and the NFA officials “to plan the administration’s steps on maintaining sufficient rice buffer stock in the country.”

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the meeting was “primarily a discussion determining the state of affairs and what can be done about it.”

“Once there is a policy result, I will announce it,” Angeles said.

The meeting was held on the same day Marcos and his Cabinet tackled the priorities of the labor and migrant workers departments.

The sixth Cabinet meeting discussed the repatriation of migrant workers, the mobile application for overseas Filipino workers, the national reintegration program as well as measures that will increase employment opportunities and ensure just and humane working conditions.

Also last Tuesday, Marcos administered the oaths of newly appointed officials of various agencies, including the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

The list of the new appointees, however, was not immediately available.

