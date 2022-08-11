DOLE distributes over P120 million to assist quake-hit individuals

Photo shows debris of a construction site in La Trinidad, Benguet following the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Abra earlier Wednesday morning.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment said it has already disbursed over P128.908 million to assist 16,526 individuals affected by the magnitude 7.0 Abra quake two weeks ago.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said Ilocos Region received P72 million in aid to assist 7,300 individuals, the Cordillera Administrative Region got over P55 million to help 9,190 residents, and the 36 beneficiaries from the Cagayan Valley got P200,000.

The labor department said P57 million of the aid was allocated to fund its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged/Distressed Workers or TUPAD.

“The remaining part of the fund went to financing our continuing programs such as skills training, government internship program, livelihood, and AKAP,” Laguesma said in a statement on Thursday.

The DOLE-AKAP program is a one-time financial assistance program given to support returning overseas Filipino workers hit by any unforeseen crisis. One of its continuing programs is its partnership with TESDA, where individuals are trained to do rehabilitation works on damaged infrastructure and heritage structures.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that the earthquake left P1.993-billion worth of infrastructure, with most of the 2,433 damaged infrastructure being schools and government buildings.

Meanwhile, total assistance by government agencies and other non-government units provided to those affected by the earthquake stood over P153.007 million.