^

Headlines

DOLE distributes over P120 million to assist quake-hit individuals

Philstar.com
August 11, 2022 | 6:33pm
DOLE distributes over P120 million to assist quake-hit individuals
Photo shows debris of a construction site in La Trinidad, Benguet following the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Abra earlier Wednesday morning. 
Office of Rep. Eric Go Yap

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment said it has already disbursed over P128.908 million to assist 16,526 individuals affected by the magnitude 7.0 Abra quake two weeks ago. 

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said Ilocos Region received P72 million in aid to assist 7,300 individuals, the Cordillera Administrative Region got over P55 million to help 9,190 residents, and the 36 beneficiaries from the Cagayan Valley got P200,000. 

The labor department said P57 million of the aid was allocated to fund its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged/Distressed Workers or TUPAD.

“The remaining part of the fund went to financing our continuing programs such as skills training, government internship program, livelihood, and AKAP,” Laguesma said in a statement on Thursday.

The DOLE-AKAP program is a one-time financial assistance program given to support returning overseas Filipino workers hit by any unforeseen crisis. One of its continuing programs is its partnership with TESDA, where individuals are trained to do rehabilitation works on damaged infrastructure and heritage structures.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that the earthquake left P1.993-billion worth of infrastructure, with most of the 2,433 damaged infrastructure being schools and government buildings. 

Meanwhile, total assistance by government agencies and other non-government units provided to those affected by the earthquake stood over P153.007 million.

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear &lsquo;violations&rsquo; for deal with TV5

NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear ‘violations’ for deal with TV5

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba was referencing those found by a House of Representatives panel in the 18th Congress which...
Headlines
fbtw
After Lydia de Vega&rsquo;s death, lawmakers stress need to support athletes even in retirement

After Lydia de Vega’s death, lawmakers stress need to support athletes even in retirement

8 hours ago
In paying tribute to Lydia de Vega following her death due to cancer, some lawmakers said there is a need to support athletes...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG's 'dialogue on Abra recovery' turns into discussion on drugs and jails

DILG's 'dialogue on Abra recovery' turns into discussion on drugs and jails

9 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos' visit to the quake-hit province of Abra saw more talk on continuing the Duterte administration's...
Headlines
fbtw
No more 'more fun in the Philippines'? DOT wants new slogan for rebrand

No more 'more fun in the Philippines'? DOT wants new slogan for rebrand

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The country’s long-time tourism slogan “it’s more fun in the Philippines” will be replaced in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Bongbong Marcos rests case on forfeiture of family&rsquo;s &lsquo;ill-gotten wealth&rsquo;

Bongbong Marcos rests case on forfeiture of family’s ‘ill-gotten wealth’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
President Marcos, through his lawyer Manuel Plaza III, has rested his case and opted to just adopt the evidence presented...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DFA mulls opening more off-site passport services, consular offices

DFA mulls opening more off-site passport services, consular offices

1 hour ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is looking into opening more temporary off-site passport services (TOPS) on top...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace investigating unauthorized plan to import 300,000 MT of sugar

Palace investigating unauthorized plan to import 300,000 MT of sugar

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The issuance of an "illegal" order allowing the importation of an additional 300,000 metric tons of sugar is now being investigated...
Headlines
fbtw
Court orders NTC to stop blocking Bulatlat website

Court orders NTC to stop blocking Bulatlat website

2 hours ago
Bulatlat reported that they have scored a legal victory in a Quezon City court as it ordered the National Telecommunications...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos pushes anew for bills creating virology, disease control centers

Marcos pushes anew for bills creating virology, disease control centers

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday pushed for the passage of measures creating a virology institute and a disease...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO 'notes' concerns over slow IT processes, sets second dialogue with provider

LTO 'notes' concerns over slow IT processes, sets second dialogue with provider

3 hours ago
"Many of those who transact with the LTO come from faraway places and would most likely allot time—even sacrifice their...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user