^

Headlines

NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear ‘violations’ for deal with TV5

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
August 11, 2022 | 12:28pm
NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear âviolationsâ for deal with TV5
File photo shows the facade of the National Telecommunications Commission office.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Moments after a landmark deal between ABS-CBN Corp. and TV5 Network Inc. was announced Thursday, the commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission came on state-run radio to say that the Lopez-led broadcaster has to clear unspecified violations before proceeding with its investment in the Pangilinan-led network.

By violations, NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba was referencing those found by a House of Representatives panel in the 18th Congress which became the reasons for denying ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise. The decision came despite several government agencies had cleared the broadcast giant of wrongdoing.

"Ang nakikita ko po na parang pong kailangan nating tingnan is mayroon po silang violations, so hindi po sila makakuha ng sarili nilang prangkisa, so ang ginagawa po nila is nasakay po sila dito sa TV5. Pero hanggang ngayon po, bitbit po nila ang kanilang mga violations," Cordoba said in an interview over Radyo Pilipinas.

(What I see here is it seems like there are violations so they cannot get a franchise, so what they are doing is they’re riding on TV5. But until now, they are still carrying those violations.)

Asked by the government radio anchor if ABS-CBN needed to address these violations first before continuing with its deal with TV5, Gamaliel answered in the affirmative.

He added that the next step of ABS-CBN and TV5 is for them to submit to the NTC their agreement and clearances from the telecommunications regulator, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Bureau of Customs and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Absent these clearances, Cordoba said the NTC will block the ABS-CBN and TV5 deal.

'Not targeted'

The presentation of these clearances is part of a memorandum which prohibits companies with broadcast licenses from dealing “with those who have outstanding obligations to the national government and local government units” on matters like mergers and acquisitions.

This is one of two memos issued by the NTC which observers said seemingly targeted ABS-CBN as they coincided with talks between the network and TV5, the other being a memo restricting the amount of airtime a radio or TV station can sell to blocktimers to just 50% of daily airtime.

ABS-CBN has entered into blocktime agreements with Zoe Broadcasting Network and TV5 for some of its shows to return to free TV since its broadcast operations were shut down following the denial of its franchise application.

Cordoba denied targeting ABS-CBN, saying that the memo never mentioned any specific broadcaster and is applicable to all franchise holders.

"Hindi po ba tama naman na ang gobyerno ay siguraduhin na lahat ng mga private sector na binibigyan ng privilege ay ayon po sa batas na ginagawa?" he said.

(Isn’t it only right that the government ensures that the private sector which is given privileges is conducting business in accordance with the law?)

In a disclosure, ABS-CBN said its agreement with TV5 will allow it to acquire 6.46 million primary common shares, equivalent to 34.99% of capital and voting stock of the latter for P2.16 billion.

Following the acquisition of shares, the equity of local media conglomerate MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., which operates TV5, will be trimmed to 64.79% of voting and capital stock. MediaQuest,which also has majority interest in The STAR group, will still hold the controlling stock of TV5 despite the agreement. 

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, and Terry Ridon, convenor of local think tank Infrawatch PH, said this move will level the playing field. — with a report from Ramon Royandoyan

ABS-CBN

GAMALIEL CORDOBA

NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION

TV5
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No more 'more fun in the Philippines'? DOT wants new slogan for rebrand

No more 'more fun in the Philippines'? DOT wants new slogan for rebrand

By Rosette Adel | 18 hours ago
The country’s long-time tourism slogan “it’s more fun in the Philippines” will be replaced in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Bongbong Marcos rests case on forfeiture of family&rsquo;s &lsquo;ill-gotten wealth&rsquo;

Bongbong Marcos rests case on forfeiture of family’s ‘ill-gotten wealth’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
President Marcos, through his lawyer Manuel Plaza III, has rested his case and opted to just adopt the evidence presented...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE cool to removing mandatory retirement age

DOLE cool to removing mandatory retirement age

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment is cool to the idea of removing the fixed retirement age.
Headlines
fbtw
Taiwan-China conflict may result in Philippines humanitarian crisis &ndash; DND

Taiwan-China conflict may result in Philippines humanitarian crisis – DND

By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The Philippines may bear the brunt of an ensuing humanitarian crisis in the event of an armed conflict between China and Taiwan,...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd sets strategies to address &lsquo;learning losses&rsquo;

DepEd sets strategies to address ‘learning losses’

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The Department of Education has reiterated its commitment to address “learning losses” of Filipino students following...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
After Lydia de Vega&rsquo;s death, lawmakers stress need to support athletes even in retirement

After Lydia de Vega’s death, lawmakers stress need to support athletes even in retirement

2 hours ago
In paying tribute to Lydia de Vega following her death due to cancer, some lawmakers said there is a need to support athletes...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG's 'dialogue on Abra recovery' turns into discussion on drugs and jails

DILG's 'dialogue on Abra recovery' turns into discussion on drugs and jails

3 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos' visit to the quake-hit province of Abra saw more talk on continuing the Duterte administration's...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima says dismissal of bribery raps shows cases vs her based on lies

De Lima says dismissal of bribery raps shows cases vs her based on lies

4 hours ago
In a statement Wednesday, the detained senator thanked the Ombudsman for dismissing the bribery complaints against her and...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill seeks reconstitution of claims board for Martial Law victims

House bill seeks reconstitution of claims board for Martial Law victims

12 hours ago
Under the Human Rights Victims Reparation and Recognition Act of 2013, the reparation for the victims will come from a P10-billion...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ stands firm on drug charges vs De Lima

DOJ stands firm on drug charges vs De Lima

By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Despite the ombudsman’s decision to dismiss the bribery case against detained former senator Leila de Lima, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user