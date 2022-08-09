^

Headlines

Lawmaker to executive branch: Expedite creation of compensation board for Marawi siege victims

Philstar.com
August 9, 2022 | 11:09am
Lawmaker to executive branch: Expedite creation of compensation board for Marawi siege victims
This photo shows the Masjid Disomangcop mosque in Barangay Daguduban, where rebuilding efforts are underway.
Facebook / Task Force Bangon Marawi

MANILA, Philippines — A senator urged the executive government to expedite the promised formation of a compensation board to process claims from the victims of the 2017 Marawi Siege who, he said, have waited long enough for their compensation.

"It has been five years since the Marawi Siege transpired and the victims are still awaiting the implementation of (Republic Act) 11696 in the hopes that they can finally return to and rebuild their homes after suffering as internally displaced persons for half a decade," Sen. Robin Padilla said in filing Senate Resolution No. 8.

The resolution "urge the Office of the Executive Secretary to conduct the vetting process of the nominees that will compose the Marawi Compensation Board for purposes of their appointment by the President as provided under RA 11696 or the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022," he added.

In April 2022, Republic Act No. 11696 or the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022 became law providing for the creation of the MCB, an independent and quasi-judicial body, to process compensation applications and resolve disputes for claims made by the victims.

The measure also states that the government will compensate the owners of private properties that were demolished due to the state's Marawi Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Program.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte signed the bill into law in late April.

In May the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development convened to discuss steps on determining beneficiaries or claimants, identification of destroyed or damaged properties during the siege eligible for compensation, available funds that will be used under the Act and qualifications of members of the MCB.

But Duterte exited public office with the board itself never officially created. 

Under the law, the president is to appoint a Chairperson and eight members to the board. Three of the members should be from the Philippine Bar and preferably Maranao lawyers. Two are representatives of civil society organizations with at least one being a Sharia lawyer or a Muslim traditional leader. There should be one licensed physician, certified public accountant, educator and licensed civil engineer.

Padilla in a statement sent to reporters said that the victims displaced by the siege have long been clamoring for the formation of the Marawi Compensation Board. In the aftermath of the siege years later, 87 civilians were killed while nearly 1.1 million lost their homes.

"Since the passage of RA 11696 on 13 April 2022, victims of the Marawi Siege have been clamoring for the organization of the MCB...so it can forthwith perform its functions, organize, and promulgate the implementing rules and regulations," he said.

In his first State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. made no mention of the rehabilitation of Marawi.

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
State funeral for Fidel V. Ramos at Libingan today

State funeral for Fidel V. Ramos at Libingan today

By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The late president Fidel Ramos will be accorded a state funeral today at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City where his...
Headlines
fbtw
State funeral for Fidel V. Ramos at Libingan today

State funeral for Fidel V. Ramos at Libingan today

By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The late president Fidel Ramos will be accorded a state funeral today at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City where his...
Headlines
fbtw
Activist, former VP bet Walden Bello arrested for cyberlibel

Activist, former VP bet Walden Bello arrested for cyberlibel

By Kaycee Valmonte | 17 hours ago
Bello is facing charges filed by former Davao city information officer Jefry Tupas in March this year after Bello called her a...
Headlines
fbtw
More monsoon rains as LPA enters PAR

More monsoon rains as LPA enters PAR

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Another low-pressure area has entered the Philippine area of responsibility and will affect the country in the next few ...
Headlines
fbtw
Dengue cases breach 90,000

Dengue cases breach 90,000

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday reported that dengue cases in the country reached more than 90,000 from January until July...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines maintains Alert Level 1 in Israel following Gaza ceasefire

Philippines maintains Alert Level 1 in Israel following Gaza ceasefire

By Kaycee Valmonte | 32 minutes ago
The Alert Level 1 hoisted means that the Philippines will be in a “precautionary phase" but the DFA said its foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
Former president Fidel V. Ramos laid to rest

Former president Fidel V. Ramos laid to rest

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
A career military man before winning the top office, Ramos was accorded a state funeral with full military honors.
Headlines
fbtw
Young rights lawyer receives US-based Roger Baldwin Medal of Liberty

Young rights lawyer receives US-based Roger Baldwin Medal of Liberty

2 hours ago
Filipino human rights lawyer AK Guillen, who survived an attack in 2021, has been recognized as the winner of the 2022 Roger...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 wave taking longer than expected &ndash; OCTA

COVID-19 wave taking longer than expected – OCTA

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The current COVID-19 wave is taking longer than expected and may extend until the “ber” months, with high positivity...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco rates down for 2nd straight month

Meralco rates down for 2nd straight month

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Meralco rates are down for the second consecutive month due to lower generation and distribution charges.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with