Filipinos in Israel advised to take extra caution amid escalating Gaza tension

Philstar.com
August 6, 2022 | 10:08am
Filipinos in Israel advised to take extra caution amid escalating Gaza tension
A plume of smoke rises above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, following and an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022. Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes today, killing at least 15 people, and triggering a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from militants in the Palestinian enclave.
AFP / Said Khatib

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos in Israel are advised to take more caution and be more observant of their surroundings due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza Strip.

 The Philippine Embassy in Israel gave the following advice to those living inside the Gaza Envelope in the south of Israel:

  • Educational activities are prohibited.
  • In places of work, activities may be done inside standard protected space near a bomb shelter.
  • Ten to 50 people may gather in indoor spaces.

This was after the Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes on Saturday and a Palestinian militant group retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire, triggering the worst escalation of violence since a war last year,

At least 10 people have been killed by Israel’s bombardment while 75 are injured.

The Embassy discouraged Filipinos to go to sensitive areas like the Golan Heights and near the border of Lebanon and Gaza.

“If you hear a gunshot, saw a commotion, or are in the middle of violence, hide or avoid them, and immediately leave the place. Never take a photo or video or take curious interest in the ongoing commotion or violence because this is dangerous,” it added in Filipino.

The Embassy also reminded Filipinos to be careful in taking, and waiting for, public transportation, to stand behind the station or metal or cement barriers, and stay away from groups while waiting.

“Do not approach Israeli security forces posted in sensitive areas,” it said, adding to learn about the situation from trusted sources like newspapers and televenion.

If needed, Filipinos may reach the following for help:

  • Police: 100
  • Magen David Adom (Ambulance/emergency medical sercice): 101
  • Fire: 102
  • Israel Electric Cooperation: 103
  • Home Front Command: 104
  • Municipality Call Center: 106/107/108

The Philippine Embassy may also be contacted through their hotline number, +972.54.466.1188 for emergencies. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Agence France Presse

