^

Headlines

As tensions rise in Taiwan Strait, Philippines calls on parties to practice ‘restraint’

Philstar.com
August 4, 2022 | 5:18pm
As tensions rise in Taiwan Strait, Philippines calls on parties to practice ârestraintâ
Visiting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (C) waves to journalists during her arrival at the Parliament in Taipei on August 3, 2022.
AFP / Sam Yeh

MANILA, Philippines — Following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the Philippines expressed concerns over rising tensions on Thursday and said it "adheres to the One-China policy."

Like many countries in the world, the Philippines maintains a "One China" policy and officially only has diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. The Manila Economic and Cultural Office represents Taiwan in the Philippines.

"The Philippines urges restraint by all parties concerned. Diplomacy and dialogue must prevail," the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The statement comes just as reports of Chinese forces firing “multiple” ballistic missiles into waters around Taiwan during its military drills have surfaced.

Pelosi's visit started tensions between Washington and Beijing, with China warning the US of "consequences" should Pelosi step foot on Taipei. She landed in Taipei late Tuesday evening on a US Air Force passenger jet. 

READ: Pelosi lands in Taiwan, defying China threats

China said that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would “send a wrong signal” to the so-called separatist forces. It added that it would "seriously violate the One-China principle." 

The self-governing island is under the constant threat of being invaded by China.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement dated August 3, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also expressed concern over the volatility that was sparked by tensions over the recent "cross strait development" and reiterated member states' support for their respective one-China policy.

ASEAN leaders warned that it "could destabilize the region and eventually could lead to miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences among major powers."

"We should act together and ASEAN stands ready to play a constructive role in facilitating peaceful dialogue between all parties including through utilizing ASEAN-led mechanisms to deescalate tension, to safeguard peace, security and development in our region," the joint statement read.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

TAIWAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

5 days ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to the Philippines to meet new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Story on Pink Sisters, Cory doesn't mention nuns playing mahjong

Fact check: Story on Pink Sisters, Cory doesn't mention nuns playing mahjong

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
A Facebook page claimed that Sister Christine Tan, who is said to have close ties with former President Cory Aquino, played...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr chief: Libreng Sakay funds set aside up to December

DOTr chief: Libreng Sakay funds set aside up to December

8 hours ago
Though free rides on the EDSA Carousel has been a financial crutch for commuters amid the fuel crisis, commuter groups have...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace mum on embassy reminder

Palace mum on embassy reminder

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Malacañang declined to comment on China’s remark that the Philippines must strictly abide by the “One China”...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill establishing Alcatraz-type 'heinous crime penitentiary&rsquo;, other measures lapsed into law

Bill establishing Alcatraz-type 'heinous crime penitentiary’, other measures lapsed into law

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Forty-one bills passed during the time of former president Rodrigo Duterte have lapsed into law, including measures seeking...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
EU to provide P45.27-M emergency funds for north Luzon quake victims

EU to provide P45.27-M emergency funds for north Luzon quake victims

21 minutes ago
The European Union is donating P45.27 million or 800,000 euros worth of emergency funds to help communities affected by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Marcos didn't say ICC reps won't be allowed entry to Philippines

Fact check: Marcos didn't say ICC reps won't be allowed entry to Philippines

1 hour ago
Marcos did not mention that ICC representatives will be denied entry to the country when he said the Philippines has no intention...
Headlines
fbtw
Rights group: Refusal to re-join ICC 'further victimizes' drug war victims, kin

Rights group: Refusal to re-join ICC 'further victimizes' drug war victims, kin

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“This is part of the continued and ongoing state cover-up of crimes against humanity.”
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos visits Fidel V. Ramos' wake

Marcos visits Fidel V. Ramos' wake

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. paid his last respects to former president Fidel V. Ramos, one of the key personalities of...
Headlines
fbtw
Child rights groups laud passage of law vs online abuse of kids

Child rights groups laud passage of law vs online abuse of kids

8 hours ago
For Child Rights Network, the passage of Republic Act 11930 or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC)...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with