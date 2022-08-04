As tensions rise in Taiwan Strait, Philippines calls on parties to practice ‘restraint’

Visiting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (C) waves to journalists during her arrival at the Parliament in Taipei on August 3, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the Philippines expressed concerns over rising tensions on Thursday and said it "adheres to the One-China policy."

Like many countries in the world, the Philippines maintains a "One China" policy and officially only has diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. The Manila Economic and Cultural Office represents Taiwan in the Philippines.

"The Philippines urges restraint by all parties concerned. Diplomacy and dialogue must prevail," the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The statement comes just as reports of Chinese forces firing “multiple” ballistic missiles into waters around Taiwan during its military drills have surfaced.

Pelosi's visit started tensions between Washington and Beijing, with China warning the US of "consequences" should Pelosi step foot on Taipei. She landed in Taipei late Tuesday evening on a US Air Force passenger jet.

China said that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would “send a wrong signal” to the so-called separatist forces. It added that it would "seriously violate the One-China principle."

The self-governing island is under the constant threat of being invaded by China.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement dated August 3, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also expressed concern over the volatility that was sparked by tensions over the recent "cross strait development" and reiterated member states' support for their respective one-China policy.

ASEAN leaders warned that it "could destabilize the region and eventually could lead to miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences among major powers."

"We should act together and ASEAN stands ready to play a constructive role in facilitating peaceful dialogue between all parties including through utilizing ASEAN-led mechanisms to deescalate tension, to safeguard peace, security and development in our region," the joint statement read.