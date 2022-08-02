^

Philippines ‘closely monitoring developments’ on Pelosi’s reported Taiwan visit

Philstar.com
August 2, 2022 | 3:59pm
Philippines 'closely monitoring developments' on Pelosi's reported Taiwan visit
This file photo taken on July 29, 2022 shows US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, holding her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lead a congressional delegation to the Asia-Pacific region, her office confirmed on July 31, with stops in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines said it is “closely monitoring developments” amid US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reported surprise visit to Taiwan during her first official tour of Asia.

“It is important for the US and China to ensure continuing communication to avoid any miscalculation and further escalation of tensions,” Ambassador Ma. Teresita Daza, DFA spokesperson, said in a WhatsApp message to the media on Tuesday. 

Pelosi is currently on an official Asia tour, with stops in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan in her itinerary. 

There are talks that Pelosi would be landing in the Philippines’ Clark, Pampanga airport before hopping on a flight to Taiwan, however, no official has confirmed this.

Beijing warned Washington last week that it would “bear the consequences” if Pelosi steps on Taipei. The relationship between the two countries has continued to deteriorate due to issues including Taiwan, human rights, and competition in the technology sector.

Pelosi would be the first US House Speaker to visit Taiwan since 1997, 25 years after former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Taiwan is under the constant threat of being invaded by China and Pelosi previously told reporters that it was important for the US “to show support for Taiwan.”

On Monday, the White House called on China to refrain from turning Pelosi’s Taiwan trip into a “crisis.”

“We trust that China and the United States will be responsible actors in the region,” Daza said. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

NANCY PELOSI
