DMW assistance ready for more than 280 workers deported from Kuwait

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers will be assisting more than 280 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) deported from Kuwait —most of whom are considered "longtime runaway workers" — after authorities there flagged them and sent them home.

In the past month, Kuwaiti authorities have been going after migrant workers with residency violations and who have absconded from employers.

The DMW said 245 OFWs were deported by the Kuwaiti Deportation Center, while three pregnant women, three individuals with medical cases, five mother-and-child pairs, and 33 other wards.

They are on a Philippine Airlines flight scheduled to arrive on Tuesday evening.

"The DMW-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration team led by Deputy Administrator Arnell Ignacio will assist the OFWs through the post-repatriation proces, which includes services for airport assistance, psycho-social counseling, stress debriefing as well as medical referrals," the DMW said in a statement.

The DMW will also provide temporary accommodation as they work on organizing logistics to bring the OFWs home to their respective provinces.

On the other hand, the National Reintegration Center for OFWs will also help the OFWs through reintegration programs. — Kaycee Valmonte