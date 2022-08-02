Abra quakeâ€™s damage to infrastructure breaches P1 billion

Abra quake’s damage to infrastructure breaches P1 billion

A police line is placed on a ruined old house in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur province north of Manila on July 27, 2022, after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines, killing one person, shattering windows of buildings at the epicentre and shaking high-rise towers more than 300 kilometres (185 miles) away in the capital Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Over P1 billion worth of infrastructure was damaged in the magnitude-7.0 earthquake that struck Abra and felt across many parts of Luzon last week, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The latest situation report from the NDRRMC released Tuesday pegged damage to 1,470 structures due to the quake at P1,252,288,371.81.

The Ilocos region, home to many heritage sites, incurred the brunt of the quake, with the area sustaining an estimated P651,519,209 in infrastructure damage.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, where Abra is located, recorded the second most damaged infrastructure with the NDRRMC estimating that P568,740,000 worth was affected.

The Cagayan Valley region came in far third with an estimated P32,029,162.81 in infrastructure damage.

Damage sustained from this earthquake still pales in comparison with the much more violent magnitude-7.8 tremor that struck Luzon in 1990, which left $369 million (around P8.75 billion at the time) in damage in its wake.

The NDRRMC also reported that 28,289 houses were partially damaged, while another 413 were totally destroyed. Most of these houses were located in the CAR.

A total of 404,370 people were affected by the quake, with 48,379 of them displaced from their homes and taking shelter inside evacuation centers or elsewhere. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag