^

Headlines

Philippines detects first monkeypox case

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 29, 2022 | 2:15pm
Philippines detects first monkeypox case
A worker disinfects chairs at the airport in Manila on Aug. 4, 2020.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has detected its first case of the monkeypox virus, the Department of Health announced Friday.

The infected person is a 31-year-old Filipino who arrived from overseas on July 19. Beverly Ho, the agency’s deputy spokesperson, said the case had prior travel to countries with documented monkeypox cases.

The case was confirmed positive via RT PCR on July 28.

The case has been discharged and is undergoing strict isolation and monitoring at home, Ho said.

Ten close contacts were identified.

“The DOH assures everyone our public health surveillance systems are able to detect and confirm monkeypox cases,” Ho said.

The WHO declared Saturday the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

MONKEYPOX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Father of Ateneo gunman shot in Lamitan

Father of Ateneo gunman shot in Lamitan

6 hours ago
Yumol on Sunday afternoon infiltrated the graduation of the Ateneo Law School shot dead former mayor Rosita Furigay of Lamitan...
Headlines
fbtw
At Imee's suggestion, Marcos Jr. switches stance on new disaster department

At Imee's suggestion, Marcos Jr. switches stance on new disaster department

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
Marcos family dynamics were in full display when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. quickly shifted his stance on the creation...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to assert arbitral ruling at ASEAN foreign ministers&rsquo; meet&nbsp;

Philippines to assert arbitral ruling at ASEAN foreign ministers’ meet 

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The Philippines will assert the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea issue at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Philippine legal execs meet on ICC situation, but mum on details
play

Marcos, Philippine legal execs meet on ICC situation, but mum on details

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has met with his administration’s top lawyers to discuss the International Criminal Court...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 cases still rising &ndash; DOH

COVID-19 cases still rising – DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The country’s positivity rate for COVID-19 went up to 14.8 percent this week from 12.5 percent last week, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Over 1,000 aftershocks recorded in wake of Abra quake

Over 1,000 aftershocks recorded in wake of Abra quake

9 minutes ago
The Phivolcs has so far recorded 1,071 aftershocks two days after a shallow magnitude-7 earthquake hit Abra, which killed...
Headlines
fbtw
Kin of slain ex-mayor 'saddened' by murder of Ateneo shooter's father

Kin of slain ex-mayor 'saddened' by murder of Ateneo shooter's father

By Franco Luna | 41 minutes ago
The family of slain ex-Lamitan mayor Rosie Furigay said they were "shocked and saddened" by the killing of Rolando Yumol,...
Headlines
fbtw
Pulse Asia survey: Filipinos trust US the most; China, Russia the least

Pulse Asia survey: Filipinos trust US the most; China, Russia the least

2 hours ago
The survey results released to the media Friday morning found that the Filipinos felt a "fair amount of trust" should be afforded...
Headlines
fbtw
W Sixth Building Ground Breaking Ceremony

W Sixth Building Ground Breaking Ceremony

2 hours ago
The W Group is known in the industry as a premier developer of boutique office buildings. The W group presents office real...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd data shows imminent classroom shortage with face-to-face classes

DepEd data shows imminent classroom shortage with face-to-face classes

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
After more than two years of school closures, millions of public school students are set to return to classrooms this school...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with