Philippines detects first monkeypox case

A worker disinfects chairs at the airport in Manila on Aug. 4, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has detected its first case of the monkeypox virus, the Department of Health announced Friday.

The infected person is a 31-year-old Filipino who arrived from overseas on July 19. Beverly Ho, the agency’s deputy spokesperson, said the case had prior travel to countries with documented monkeypox cases.

The case was confirmed positive via RT PCR on July 28.

The case has been discharged and is undergoing strict isolation and monitoring at home, Ho said.

Ten close contacts were identified.

“The DOH assures everyone our public health surveillance systems are able to detect and confirm monkeypox cases,” Ho said.

The WHO declared Saturday the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.