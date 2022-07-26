DOH: Philippines may see 19,000 COVID cases a day by end-August

Railway personnel check Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination cards of passengers boarding a train at a station in Quezon City, suburban Manila on January 18, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 infections in the Philippines may reach around 19,000 a day by the end of August, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

According to the DOH, the number of detected cases are projected to be on a “continuous uptrend,” with around 19,306 cases reported daily by August 31.

“However, with the improvement of vaccination and booster rates and [compliance with] minimum public health standards, case increase may be slower and more controlled at about 6,194 to 8,346 cases by the end of August,” the agency said.

The country logged 19,536 additional COVID-19 cases, or an average of 2,791 infections a day, from July 18 to 24.

Authorities attributed the renewed increase in cases to the presence of fast-spreading COVID-19 variants, increased mobility, and waning vaccine immunity of the public.

The hospital utilization rate remained low despite the increase in cases.

“With the advances in COVID-19 treatment and the availability of vaccines to combat severe and critical disease, as well as deaths, we now have the capability to reduce the vulnerable population and keep hospital utilization and fatalities to a minimum,” the DOH said.

The department reminded the public to wear best-fitting face masks; isolate when sick; get vaccinated; and ensure good airflow to control the spread of the virus.

“If such factors will be adhered to and implemented by ourselves immediately, a decline in cases may be observed sooner,” it said.

In his first State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government will no longer impose lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 and will keep the alert system for now.

Authorities will also launch a COVID-19 vaccination drive that aims to administer boosters to 50% of the government's target population in the first 100 days of his administration.