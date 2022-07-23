^

Headlines

Lawmaker asks House SecGen to lift SONA ban on clothes with political statements

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 2:56pm
Lawmaker asks House SecGen to lift SONA ban on clothes with political statements
Members of the Makabayan bloc wearing outfits bearing political messages join protests at the University of the Philippines Diliman against President Rodrigo Duterte on the day of his State of the Nation Address on July 26, 2021
File / Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — A progressive lawmaker in the House of Representatives has asked the chamber’s secretary general to lift the ban he imposed on clothes with political statements for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address.

Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers party-list) said in a letter dated Saturday that there are no congressional rules, parliamentary practice, protocol and social norms violated by wearing statement pieces, which the Makabayan bloc that she is part of has traditionally done in past SONAs.

“No such rule has ever been imposed in either House in recent history, given its intrusion into the personal freedom of dress of the Member and, more importantly, the violation of the civil and political rights of the people on whose behalf the House Member sits on the Joint Session,” Castro said.

In a July 20 memorandum, House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza laid down a dress code for attendees at the plenary hall and on videoconference platforms which bars the “wearing of clothes with political messages.”

Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan party-list) likened the ban to Martial Law, which the president’s father and namesake declared in September 1972 resulting in the curtailment of basic human rights like the freedom of speech and assembly.

“This is the first time in recent history that an explicit prohibition is issued. Protests are prohibited, even messages on clothes are prohibited because they’re very afraid of art?” Manuel said partly in Filipino. “They should respect our rights to expression in our little ways.”

In her letter, Castro said the wearing of lawmakers of their advocacies to the SONA, and even during regular session days, is precedented, citing the donning of Indigenous clothing, hijabs and ribbons.

She added that even the wearing of Barong Filipino and Filipiniana dress as prescribed in the dress code “is a political message in itself — one that claims our heritage as Filipinos and our dedication to the Filipino.”

MAKABAYAN BLOC

SONA 2022
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

1 day ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla on Thursday filed Senate Resolution No. 6, which urges President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to continue bilateral...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to follow international rules in appointing CHR leadership

Marcos urged to follow international rules in appointing CHR leadership

7 hours ago
There are international standards to be observed in choosing the next top officials of the Commission of Human Rights, national...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines looking into bamboo&rsquo;s economic potential

Philippines looking into bamboo’s economic potential

By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
The Philippines is looking to tap the economic potential of pharmaceutical-industrial products based on bamboo varieties...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to look into Philippine&rsquo;s agricultural competitiveness

Senate to look into Philippine’s agricultural competitiveness

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The Senate committee on agriculture and food is set to conduct an inquiry into the country’s agricultural competitiveness...
Headlines
fbtw
FDA joins DOH in seeking veto of vape bill &nbsp;

FDA joins DOH in seeking veto of vape bill  

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Regulation of vapes and other heated tobacco products must remain with the Food and Drug Administration and not be transferred...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos appoints Sandiganbayan justice to head body overseeing GOCCs

Marcos appoints Sandiganbayan justice to head body overseeing GOCCs

2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Sandiganbayan Justice Alex Quiroz to head the body that oversees government-owned...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Overbearing&rsquo; provisions prompt Marcos to veto bill strengthening OGCC

‘Overbearing’ provisions prompt Marcos to veto bill strengthening OGCC

2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in his veto message to Congress that while he agrees with the need to strengthen the OGCC,...
Headlines
fbtw
National treasurer De Leon keeps post under Marcos

National treasurer De Leon keeps post under Marcos

5 hours ago
Marcos would be the third president she will be serving as national treasurer under, as she has served in the same capacity...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos reappoints CHED chief De Vera

Marcos reappoints CHED chief De Vera

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
De Vera has expressed views aligned with Vice President Sara Duterte, who is concurrently education secretary, particularly...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr chief tests positive for COVID-19 &nbsp;

DOTr chief tests positive for COVID-19  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has tested positive for COVID-19, just days ahead of the first State of the Nation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with