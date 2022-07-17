^

Headlines

DOH urged to reform health advisory body

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
July 17, 2022 | 12:00am
DOH urged to reform health advisory body
“It would be an opportunity for her to initiate important reforms from within the department, starting with a formal audit of HTAC’s lapses, especially the ones that caused delays in the public health emergency response,” Concepcion said in a statement over the weekend.
BW FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Reforming the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) should be one of the first acts of Department of Health (DOH) officer-in-charge Rosario Vergeire to help accelerate COVID-19 booster vaccinations in the country, according to Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.

“It would be an opportunity for her to initiate important reforms from within the department, starting with a formal audit of HTAC’s lapses, especially the ones that caused delays in the public health emergency response,” Concepcion said in a statement over the weekend.

The HTAC is a body tasked with providing guidance to the DOH on the coverage of health interventions and technologies to be funded by the government.

Currently, the body has yet to decide whether to allow second booster shots for more Filipinos.

Concepcion said that by acting on bottlenecks, Vergeire would be able to improve pandemic response, especially by making available for second booster shots reformulated vaccines that are resilient to newer variants.

“It cannot be business-as-usual in a life-and-death situation like the COVID pandemic. There is so much riding on this,” he said.

The Go Negosyo founder suggested following the lead of countries that have studied the merits of second boosters, such as the United States, Canada and Australia.

In the US, health officials are planning to allow second COVID-19 boosters for all adults, with the US Food and Drug Administration even expanding the coverage of second boosters.

The province of Ontario in Canada has expanded the eligibility for fourth COVID shots – or a second booster – to cover all adults.

Australia has also expanded access to a second COVID jab to people as young as 30 years old, and recommended it for those 50 years and older.

Concepcion said the inability of the HTAC to act in time would have dire consequences on economic recovery, especially amid rising inflation and worldwide disruptions caused by the protracted conflict between Russia and the Ukraine.

Second booster vaccinations using mRNA vaccines were allowed in the Philippines only in mid-May, two months after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its own guidelines to include even those as young as 50 years old.

At present, the Philippines allows second COVID booster jabs only to seniors 60 years and up, health care workers and immunocompromised persons.

Members of the private sector Advisory Council of Council of Experts (ACE), a group comprising some of the country’s foremost authorities in medicine, public health, economics and research and data analytics, earlier said the usual procedures used for routine vaccines won’t work during a pandemic.

They instead recommended “the use of the weight-of-evidence approach, which takes into consideration things like whole-of-society needs, vaccine deployment challenges at the ground level, age-related issues such as vulnerability versus schools being able to return to normal, the emergence of variants and many other factors.”

Concepcion has been stressing the importance of increasing booster vaccination rates in the country.

“Complacency is really the problem. There is no sense of urgency because people don’t see what might happen if our wall of immunity starts to weaken,” Concepcion said earlier.

He explained that re-infections are quite possible, and that cases of long COVID have grave consequences on productivity and, ultimately, the economy.

DOH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OCTA projects Metro Manila COVID-19 cases to peak in seven days

OCTA projects Metro Manila COVID-19 cases to peak in seven days

10 hours ago
Private think tank OCTA Research projects that COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila will reach their peak in seven days as indicators...
Headlines
fbtw
US House agrees to block aid to PNP until PH meets basic human rights standards

US House agrees to block aid to PNP until PH meets basic human rights standards

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives of the United States has agreed on an amendment to a defense spending measure blocking aid, including...
Headlines
fbtw
China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
China wants to charge an interest rate of three percent for loans sought by the Philippines to build three railway projects,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines suspends deployment of new workers to Sri Lanka amid protests

Philippines suspends deployment of new workers to Sri Lanka amid protests

12 hours ago
No new Filipino workers will be sent to Sri Lanka as the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs raised Alert Level...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Status quo&rsquo; for COVID-19 alert levels pending Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s IATF review

‘Status quo’ for COVID-19 alert levels pending Marcos Jr.’s IATF review

14 hours ago
“The status quo holds for our alert levels, which the IATF will be reviewing on Monday,” Press Secretary Trixie...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
&lsquo;International alliances needed to enforce West Philippine Sea ruling&rsquo;

‘International alliances needed to enforce West Philippine Sea ruling’

By Michael Punongbayan | 58 minutes ago
The Philippines should enlist the support and cooperation of its international allies in order to fully enforce the 2016 ruling...
Headlines
fbtw
Private schools not against face-to-face classes

Private schools not against face-to-face classes

By Janvic Mateo | 58 minutes ago
The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines has clarified that it is not opposing the...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA stops OFW deployment to Sri Lanka

DFA stops OFW deployment to Sri Lanka

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 58 minutes ago
There will be no new deployment of Filipino workers to Sri Lanka, as the Department of Foreign Affairs informed the public...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator pushes bill on lifting bank secrecy for officials

Senator pushes bill on lifting bank secrecy for officials

By Paolo Romero | 58 minutes ago
Sen. Francis Escudero has sought the immediate approval of a bill that mandates all government officials and employees to...
Headlines
fbtw
Reds reject proposals for localized peace talks

Reds reject proposals for localized peace talks

By Artemio Dumlao | 58 minutes ago
The Communist Party of the Philippines yesterday flatly rejected a proposal for localized peace talks raised by a revitalized...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with