^

Headlines

As surge wears on, Senate urged to look at pending COVID-19 concerns

Philstar.com
July 14, 2022 | 2:58pm
As surge wears on, Senate urged to look at pending COVID-19 concerns
This file photo shows the Senate building in Pasay City.
Official Gazette, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate may need to convene the Committee of the Whole once the 19th Congress opens to discuss pending concerns on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Philippines, Sen. Nancy Binay said Thursday morning. 

"When the 19th Congress opens, we can convene the Committee of the Whole just to go back to pending issues and concerns regarding COVID-19, like vaccination programs, access to boosters, status of our healthcare workers, health and pandemic statistics, level of preparedness, [and] exit plans,” Binay said in mixed Filipino and English in a statement sent to reporters.

Binay is seen to chair the tourism committee and the committee on accounts when the 19th Congress convenes this month.

This comes as calls to require Filipinos, especially the general popultion, to get booster shots continue to resound amid another surge in COVID-19 cases, with the country recording an average of 1,467 cases daily from the week of July 4 to 10.

The Department of Health has warned that the ongoing surge could hit its peak of up to 11,000 new infections by the end of July, with increased hospital admissions by August to September.

"Right now, everyone's experiencing pandemic fatigue and vaccine complacency. Because of the recent decrease in cases, people have become less vigilant,” the senator said.

"I support the recommendation for the third shot (booster), but the DOH should be more aggressive in reaching those in priority groups and intensify the vaccination campaign in isolated and remote areas. What is important is that we all agree that the paramount concern is to be fully protected from the virus."

Only 15.3 million Filipinos out of an eligible population of 40 million have so far availed of booster shots, which experts say provide additional protection against the virus.

The senator also asserted the need to continue revisiting and reviewing the country’s public health policies to ensure these are up-to-date and in line with international standards.

"The way I see it, at the end of the day, we need to always revisit the science behind our every decision on matters of public health like having a common index and definition of what 'fully vaccinated' is or should be na compliant and aligned sa World Health Organization or similar internationally-recognized and respected organizations,” said Binay. 

What's a 'Committee of the Whole'?

Under Senate rules, the upper chamber may constitute itself into a Committee of the Whole, to function as a regular committee acting upon a bill or resolution.

Earlier in March, the committee held hearings on the large-scale smuggling of agricultural products affecting farmers and fisherfolk while dampening the country's economic recovery amid the pandemic. 

In the 18th Congress, Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri also called on the Committee of the Whole to investigate the sluggish rollout of the vaccination program around the Philippines. 

"There have been reports that these Multi-Party Agreements submitted by local government units and the private sector have been left unsigned and are languishing in the National Task Force, directly affecting the speedy vaccine roll-out in the country," Zubiri wrote in Senate Resolution No. 858. 

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After 6th Hague ruling anniversary, China insists tribunal decision is 'illegal'

After 6th Hague ruling anniversary, China insists tribunal decision is 'illegal'

By Kaycee Valmonte | 7 hours ago
China continues to insist that the 2016 Hague ruling, which invalidated its nine-dash claims over the South China Sea, is...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Rappler's Ressa not behind bars, out on post-conviction bail

Fact check: Rappler's Ressa not behind bars, out on post-conviction bail

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
A vlogger claimed Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and their former staff, who are both on post-conviction bail, will be in prison...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo&rsquo;s Angat Buhay inks new ties with 3 groups

Robredo’s Angat Buhay inks new ties with 3 groups

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
he non-government organization founded by former vice president Leni Robredo yesterday formalized partnerships with three...
Headlines
fbtw
Cooperatives may sell eggs directly to retailers &ndash; DA

Cooperatives may sell eggs directly to retailers – DA

By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is looking at negotiating with market masters to allow agriculture cooperatives to directly...
Headlines
fbtw
'Stronger military, alliances needed to complement talks on West Philippine Sea'

'Stronger military, alliances needed to complement talks on West Philippine Sea'

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
In a forum hosted by think-tank Stratbase ADR Institute on Tuesday, Renato de Castro is proposing that a 2% budget increase...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
OCTA: NCR positivity rate could mean 1k COVID cases, but peak expected 'soon'

OCTA: NCR positivity rate could mean 1k COVID cases, but peak expected 'soon'

11 minutes ago
"A look at the plot of new COVID-19 cases in the NCR shows that the trend may have already peaked," OCTA fellow Dr. Guido...
Headlines
fbtw
Business groups urge gov't to curb malnutrition to improve education outcomes

Business groups urge gov't to curb malnutrition to improve education outcomes

By Cristina Chi | 51 minutes ago
Private sector and business groups on Wednesday called on the current Marcos administration to solve children’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Vergeire designated as DOH's officer-in-charge

Vergeire designated as DOH's officer-in-charge

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Vergeire is the Undersecretary for the Public Health Services Team and the Office of the Chief of Staff. Last June, she was...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: Appointment of power firm board member Lotilla as energy chief legal

DOJ: Appointment of power firm board member Lotilla as energy chief legal

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In a statement Thursday, the DOJ stressed that the “novel concept of an ‘independent director’ was not contemplated...
Headlines
fbtw
SC affirms validity of UP Tribunal&rsquo;s prelim inquiry vs 13 students in 2007 fatal hazing

SC affirms validity of UP Tribunal’s prelim inquiry vs 13 students in 2007 fatal hazing

5 hours ago
Four members of Sigma Rho fraternity, who were allegedly involved in the fatal hazing of Cris Anthony Mendez, were seeking...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with