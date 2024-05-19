^

Indian Navy ships arrive in Manila for ‘goodwill visit’

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 19, 2024 | 2:13pm
This photo shows Indian Navy vessels INS Shakti (left), INS Kiltan (center) and INS Delhi (left) arriving at the port of Manila on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Navy vessels of the Indian Eastern Fleet have docked in the port of Manila on Sunday.

Three Indian Navy vessels arrived for a four-day goodwill visit from May 19 to 22.

In his arrival speech, Rear Adm. Rajesh Dhankhar, flag officer commander of the Eastern Fleet, said that the Philippine and Indian navies will engage in various "interactions," including subject matter expert exchange sessions, sports fixtures, cross-deck visits, cultural tours and collaborative community outreach programs.

The vessels of the two navies are also expected to participate in a “maritime partnership exercise”.

“The two nations share common interests, particularly in maintaining peace and order in the Indo-Pacific region. The Indian Navy and Philippines Navy share strong bonds of friendship, and both have endeavored to participate in Maritime Partnership Exercises (MPX) at every available opportunity,” Dhankhar said in his address to reporters.

The ships that arrived in Manila are the following:

  • Destroyer INS Delhi
  • Deepak-class fleet tanker INS Shakti
  • Kamorta-class anti-submarine corvette INS Kiltan

Last month, Indian Coast Guard pollution-control vessel ICGS Samudra Paheredar also visited the port of Manila.

