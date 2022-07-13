Public school teachers group not in favor of Aug. 22 start of classes

A teacher guides her pupils with their tasks as face-to-face classes resume at St. Mary Elementary school in Marikina City on June 20, 2022, Monday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Teachers Dignity Coalition (TDC) said they are not in favor of the August 22 start date for classes because this will mean that teachers will not get enough rest before the school year starts.

The Department of Education (DepEd) earlier said that the incoming school year will officially start on Aug. 22, 2022 and end on July 7, 2023, according to the agency's Department Order No. 34.

It added that private schools and state universities and colleges that offer basic education may follow the new calendar, "provided they start classes not earlier than the first Monday of June and not later than the last day of August."

The TDC, a federation of public school teachers’ associations nationwide, said DepEd's decision will not give teachers enough time to rest. While the previous school year officially ended on June 24, many teachers are still reporting to schools for academic duties to date for remedial and enrichment classes and the DepEd's Brigada Eskwela and in-service trainings.

On late Tuesday, TDC said in a statement that the move to begin classes on August 22 is "contrary to the request of teachers" because they will not be able to "physically, emotionally and mentally" prepare before the resumption of classes.

TDC said the teachers' activities will continue up until August, the month when classes for the next school year will formally begin.

"In the end, our teachers will never have a break," TDC National Chairperson Benjo Basas said in a statement. He explained that teachers are willing to perform their duties, but they need to have what is due them.

"We are ready to take on the role. But the mandated two-month school break should still be observed. This is a matter of right. Then we also need to prepare our schools for the full face-to-face classes," Basas added.

TDC earlier asked Vice President Sara Duterte, who concurrently heads the Education department, to move the incoming school year's start date to mid-September or early October.

Basas said they have requested for a dialogue with Duterte on the matter. DepEd Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III said in a separate briefing that she received TDC's request, and is considering meeting with them.

In the guidelines of the Department Order No. 34, the agency also said that all public and private schools should already be holding five days of in-person classes every week by November 2.

After November 2, no institution will be allowed to hold pure distance learning or blended learning except for those implementing "alternative delivery modes" of education. — Angelica Y. Yang