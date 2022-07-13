^

Headlines

Public school teachers group not in favor of Aug. 22 start of classes

Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 10:00am
Public school teachers group not in favor of Aug. 22 start of classes
A teacher guides her pupils with their tasks as face-to-face classes resume at St. Mary Elementary school in Marikina City on June 20, 2022, Monday.
THE STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Teachers Dignity Coalition (TDC) said they are not in favor of the August 22 start date for classes because this will mean that teachers will not get enough rest before the school year starts. 

The Department of Education (DepEd) earlier said that the incoming school year will officially start on Aug. 22, 2022 and end on July 7, 2023, according to the agency's Department Order No. 34.

It added that private schools and state universities and colleges that offer basic education may follow the new calendar, "provided they start classes not earlier than the first Monday of June and not later than the last day of August."

The TDC, a federation of public school teachers’ associations nationwide, said DepEd's decision will not give teachers enough time to rest. While the previous school year officially ended on June 24, many teachers are still reporting to  schools for academic duties to date for remedial and enrichment classes and the DepEd's Brigada Eskwela and in-service trainings.

On late Tuesday, TDC said in a statement that the move to begin classes on August 22 is "contrary to the request of teachers" because they will not be able to "physically, emotionally and mentally" prepare before the resumption of classes. 

TDC said the teachers' activities will continue up until August, the month when classes for the next school year will formally begin. 

"In the end, our teachers will never have a break," TDC National Chairperson Benjo Basas said in a statement. He explained that teachers are willing to perform their duties, but they need to have what is due them. 

"We are ready to take on the role. But the mandated two-month school break should still be observed.  This is a matter of right. Then we also need to prepare our schools for the full face-to-face classes," Basas added.

TDC earlier asked Vice President Sara Duterte, who concurrently heads the Education department, to move the incoming school year's start date to mid-September or early October. 

Basas said they have requested for a dialogue with Duterte on the matter. DepEd Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III said in a separate briefing that she received TDC's request, and is considering meeting with them. 

In the guidelines of the Department Order No. 34, the agency also said that all public and private schools should already be holding five days of in-person classes every week by November 2. 

After November 2, no institution will be allowed to hold pure distance learning or blended learning except for those implementing "alternative delivery modes" of education. — Angelica Y. Yang

BASIC EDUCATION

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPED

EDUCATION

TEACHERS

TEACHERS DIGNITY COALITION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos picks Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to lead DENR

Marcos picks Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to lead DENR

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 hours ago
Yulo-Loyzaga will inherit the task of protecting and conserving the country’s rich ecosystem and natural resources threatened...
Headlines
fbtw
US backs Philippines on WPS, warns that Washington will back Manila should there be armed attacks

US backs Philippines on WPS, warns that Washington will back Manila should there be armed attacks

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
On the 6th anniversary of the 2016 Hague ruling, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to the Philippines and warns...
Headlines
fbtw
'Indisputable&rsquo;: Philippines commemorates 6th anniversary of Hague ruling

'Indisputable’: Philippines commemorates 6th anniversary of Hague ruling

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The Philippines commemorates the 6th anniversary of the historic 2016 Hague ruling that “upheld the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbtw
Only 2 minority senators? Risa Hontiveros, Koko Pimentel unfazed

Only 2 minority senators? Risa Hontiveros, Koko Pimentel unfazed

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Senators Risa Hontiveros and Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III are unfazed by the prospect of being the only two members...
Headlines
fbtw
In rejecting Ressa appeal, CA says cyber libel can be filed over 15-year-old posts

In rejecting Ressa appeal, CA says cyber libel can be filed over 15-year-old posts

By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
In rejecting the appeal of Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and former researcher Rey Santos, the Court of Appeals held that the cyber...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Lawmakers seek to increase legal drinking age to 21, ban PWDs from buying alcohol

Lawmakers seek to increase legal drinking age to 21, ban PWDs from buying alcohol

By Xave Gregorio | 6 minutes ago
Seeing booze as a bane to health and the community, Reps. Eric Yap (Benguet) and Paolo Duterte (Davao City) are seeking to...
Headlines
fbtw
'Stronger military, alliances needed to complement talks on West Philippine Sea'

'Stronger military, alliances needed to complement talks on West Philippine Sea'

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
In a forum hosted by think-tank Stratbase ADR Institute on Tuesday, Renato de Castro is proposing that a 2% budget increase...
Headlines
fbtw
Scientist named DENR chief

Scientist named DENR chief

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
An academe and known advocate of disaster risk resilience is President Marcos’ choice for environment chief.
Headlines
fbtw
BSP to retailers, banks: Accept folded P1,000 polymer bills

BSP to retailers, banks: Accept folded P1,000 polymer bills

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
Folded P1,000 polymer banknotes can still be circulated and accepted for payments.
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: BA.5 most dominant Omicron subvariant

DOH: BA.5 most dominant Omicron subvariant

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The most dominant Omicron subvariant in several regions is now BA.5, the Department of Health said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with