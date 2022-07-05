^

Headlines

Minors between 12-17 can now get COVID-19 booster jabs —DOH

Philstar.com
July 5, 2022 | 2:06pm
Minors between 12-17 can now get COVID-19 booster jabs â€”DOH
The general pediatric population (children aged 12 to 17 years old) receives the first dose of Pfizer vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center,
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — All adolescents — minors between 12 and 17 — can now get their COVID-19 booster shots from the government, the Department of Health said on Tuesday. 

Earlier, the department said it will be only giving booster doses for adolescents considered as immunocompromised, as well as adults. 

"Children aged 12 to 17 can now get their booster dose against COVID-19!" DOH said in an announcement shared on its official Twitter account on Tuesday. The post contained infographics which were dated June 27, but was only made available to the public on Tuesday.

A booster shot is given to people who have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire separately told reporters that all local government units and vaccination sites that are ready for the rollout begin the inoculation of adolescents.

Pfizer shots

DOH said that it will only give Pfizer-BioNTech booster doses to adolescents. Those who did not get Pfizer doses for their primary series are still eligible to get vaccinated with this brand.

Immunocompromised adolescents can meanwhile get their additional shots, or those which are considered an extension of their first two doses, after at least 28 days of getting their primary series. They can head over to medical centers, hospitals, and rural healthcare units to schedule their appointments, according to the DOH. 

Meanwhile, the general population are allowed to get their booster shots at least five weeks after their primary doses. Adolescents under this category can get their schedules by applying with their respective local government units. 

DOH reminded adolescents that they need to bring their parents or guardians with them to the vaccination site. 

The department has cited waning vaccine immunity from the primary series as among the reasons for the recent uptick in COVID-19 infections. 

Of the 12.74 million qualified adolescents, some 7,042 have completed their booster doses, as of July 4, Health statistics showed. 

The Philippines has logged 1,188 more new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing up the total caseload to 3.71 million recorded since the start of the pandemic. 

Of the total number, 3.64 million have recovered; over 10,000 remain active; and more than 60,000 have died due to the virus. — Angelica Y. Yang

ADOLESCENTS

BOOSTERS

COVID-19

DOH

HEALTH

PANDEMIC

PFIZER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Diesel price drops P3 per liter

Diesel price drops P3 per liter

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Oil firms are lowering diesel prices today, snapping five consecutive weeks of increase, while rising gasoline costs also...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Prince Charles did not praise Marcos Jr.'s inaugural speech

Fact check: Prince Charles did not praise Marcos Jr.'s inaugural speech

By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
There is no record of Prince Charles ever praising President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his inaugural address. The only praise...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Marcos upbeat, encouraging as a leader

Palace: Marcos upbeat, encouraging as a leader

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
In his first few days in office, President Marcos is a picture of an “upbeat” and “encouraging” leader...
Headlines
fbtw
Distribution of P500 targeted cash transfer starts today &ndash; Tulfo &nbsp;

Distribution of P500 targeted cash transfer starts today – Tulfo  

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
After vowing to clean up the list of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, Social Welfare Secretary Erwin...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos son plays it safe on Cha-cha question

Marcos son plays it safe on Cha-cha question

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The neophyte lawmaker-son of President Marcos apparently knows how to skirt controversy on his first few days in office as...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Trial courts under Alert Levels 1, 2 on skeleton workforce from July 5 to 8

Trial courts under Alert Levels 1, 2 on skeleton workforce from July 5 to 8

7 minutes ago
In a circular dated July 4, the Office of the Court Administrator said this directive is due to the continued increase in...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla, NBI meet over rap vs cops in suspicious Bilibid deaths blamed on COVID

Remulla, NBI meet over rap vs cops in suspicious Bilibid deaths blamed on COVID

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“The issue was discussed and SOJ wanted to validate the facts already presented but would like to inquire more into...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec expects 23-M voter turnout for long-delayed SK elections

Comelec expects 23-M voter turnout for long-delayed SK elections

1 hour ago
The 23-million voter turnout expected for the Sangguniang Kabataan elections will include voters aged 15 to 30 years old...
Headlines
fbtw
Citing losses due to pandemic, Kalayaan College announces end of operations

Citing losses due to pandemic, Kalayaan College announces end of operations

5 hours ago
Twenty-two-year-old private institution Kalayaan College announced on Tuesday that it is ceasing operations, citing continued...
Headlines
fbtw
IATF adviser Salva&ntilde;a sees no need to raise alert level over rising COVID cases

IATF adviser Salvaña sees no need to raise alert level over rising COVID cases

15 hours ago
An adviser to the pandemic task force recommended that the government keeps the laxest quarantine restrictions across most...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with