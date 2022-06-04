^

Headlines

Duque wants incoming administration to keep face mask mandate

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 11:16am
Duque wants incoming administration to keep face mask mandate
Undated photo shows a boy walks past a mural at SSS Village in Marikina City. The government says wearing face masks will still be required even if the country is placed under Alert Level 1.
Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he wants the incoming administration to retain the face mask mandate, one of the minimum public health protocols that has helped curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.  

"Isa sa ating ipapamana sa susunod na administrasyon, ang iyon nga, 'yung masking compliance ng Pilipino- huwag natin tanggalin ito muna. Premature eh," he said in an interview on Dobol B TV on Saturday. 

("One of the things we are turning over to the new administration, the masking compliance of Filipinos- let's not remove it. It's still premature to do so.")

LIST: What masks to wear to combat COVID-19 variants

He said the country has experienced numerous superspreader events and surges caused by the entry of COVID-19 variants, but noted that infections were not as high as groups predicted because Filipinos followed minimum public health standards, such as the wearing of masks. 

Duque cited a survey by Johns Hopkins University which showed that up to 96% of Filipinos complied with the masking mandate.

"Sa tingin ko, kahit na nagkaroon ng mga tinatawag na superspreader events, okay lang iyon kasi basta nakamask- 'yung itong mandate natin- malaking tulong talaga," he said. 

(In my opinion, even if superspreader events took place, we were okay because we were following the mask mandate. It was a big help.")
 
Duque made these statements less than a month before the outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from his post. President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is set to helm the highest post in the country. 

A survey by OCTA Research conducted from March 5 to 10 this year showed that three in every ten Filipinos said they do not plan on wearing a face mask once the spread of COVID-19 is controlled. Some 67% respondents said they plan to continue wearing the masks by that time. 

The country registered an additional 225 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing up the total caseload to 3.69 million since the start of the pandemic. Of the total number, over 2,400 cases remain active while more than 60,400 died because of the virus. 

COVID-19

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DOH

FACE MASKS

FRANCISCO DUQUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mel Tiangco loses appeal vs ABS-CBN at SC over 1996 dismissal due to TV ad

Mel Tiangco loses appeal vs ABS-CBN at SC over 1996 dismissal due to TV ad

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court ruled that while the settlement between veteran newscaster Mel Tiangco and ABS-CBN did not cover all her...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Bypassed positions in agencies considered vacant effective June 4&rsquo;

‘Bypassed positions in agencies considered vacant effective June 4’

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The key appointees of President Duterte in the Commission on Elections and other constitutional commissions should vacate...
Headlines
fbtw
US backs Philippines in China fishing ban

US backs Philippines in China fishing ban

1 day ago
The United States backed the Philippines in criticizing a unilateral seasonal ban on fishing declared by Beijing in the dispute-rife...
Headlines
fbtw
NCR wage hike takes effect on June 4

NCR wage hike takes effect on June 4

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 days ago
The new minimum wage rates in the National Capital Region and Western Visayas (Region 6) shall take effect early next month,...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima 'sorely disappointed' at fellow senators who did not sign Pharmally draft report

De Lima 'sorely disappointed' at fellow senators who did not sign Pharmally draft report

By Angelica Y. Yang | 19 hours ago
Sen. Leila De Lima said Friday that she is displeased with some senators in the Blue Ribbon Committee who did not sign the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PAGASA expecting fair weather this weekend

PAGASA expecting fair weather this weekend

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Most parts of the country can expect fair weather conditions this weekend, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical...
Headlines
fbtw

Go urges Marcos to continue Balik-Probinsya program

11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has urged the incoming Marcos administration to continue the government’s push for accelerated regional development through the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa (BP2) program, saying that it will...
Headlines
fbtw
ZTE broadband whistle-blower, brother surrender to NBI

ZTE broadband whistle-blower, brother surrender to NBI

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Rodolfo Lozada Jr., the man who blew the whistle on the aborted national broadband deal with China’s ZTE Corp. during...
Headlines
fbtw
Ejercito bats for deferred PhilHealth premium hike

Ejercito bats for deferred PhilHealth premium hike

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Senator-elect Joseph Victor Ejercito said yesterday he will ask president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to issue an executive...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo meets Sara&rsquo;s transition team

Robredo meets Sara’s transition team

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo personally met the transition team of vice president-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio during...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with