Registration for barangay, SK elections begins on Monday

Philstar.com
July 3, 2022 | 3:57pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections is calling on qualified voters to register ahead of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections scheduled in December.

Voters registration will kick off on Monday and will run until July 23. Comelec offices will be open from Monday to Saturday, even on holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Barangay and SK elections will be held on December 5 although there were proposals in the 18th Congress to postpone them and instead use the money for COVID-19 response. Village elections are often postponed, with the last polls held in 2018. That means barangay officials have been on a holdover capacity since then.

"Dahil maikli lang ang panahon ng pagrehistro para makatupad ang Comelec sa mga batas at alintuntunin ng halalan, hinihiling namin na huwag ng hintayin ang mga huling araw ng pagpapatala para makaseguro ng pagrehistro," the poll body said in a statement Sunday. 

(Since the Comelec had to keep the registration period short to comply with the law and its responsibilities for the upcoming polls, we are asking that they don’t wait until the last minute to register.)

Absent a law postponing the barangay and SK elections, the Comelec is constrained to prepare for them.

Who is qualified to register as a voter?

For Sangguniang Kabataan Voters:

  • Must be at least 15 years old by December 5, 2022, but not over 30 years old.
  • Must be a resident of the Philippines for at least a year
  • Must be a resident of the barangay where he/she plans to vote for at least 6 months before the 2022 barangay and SK elections

For regular voters:

  • Must be 18 years old by December 5, 2022
  • Must be a resident of the Philippines for at least a year
  • Must be a resident of the barangay where he/she plans to vote for at least 6 months before the 2022 barangay and SK elections

The poll body said those who wish to register may get a copy of application forms beforehand through their offices or they may print the forms themselves through the Comelec website. Aside from the application forms, applicants are reminded to bring any of the following IDs:

  • PhilSys National ID
  • Employee's ID with Employer's Signature
  • Postal ID
  • PWD ID
  • Student's ID or Library Card signed by school authority
  • Senior Citizen's ID
  • Driver's License
  • NBI Clearance
  • Passport
  • SSS/GSIS ID
  • IBP ID
  • License issued by the PRC
  • Certificate of Confirmation issued by the NCIP for members of ICCs or IPs
  • Barangay Identification or Certification (with photo)
  • Any other valid ID or proof of identification

Voter's applications accepted

Aside from registration, the poll body will also open voter's applications for the following:

  • Transfer of Registration Records
  • Change/Correction of Entries in Registration Records
  • Inclusion and Reinstatement in the Voter's List
  • Transfer of Registration Records from Overseas Post to Local

Meanwhile, deactivated voters may also process the reactivation of their record during this period. They may request the following:

  • Reactivation
  • Reactivation with Correction of Entries 
  • Reactivation with Transfer Within and Correction of Entries
  • Reactivation with Updating of Records of Senior Citizen and Person with Disabilities

