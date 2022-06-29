Booster guidelines for kids aged 12 to 17 out â€” DOH

Booster guidelines for kids aged 12 to 17 out — DOH

An individual receives a COVID-19 vaccine at SM City Baguio on April 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Tuesday it has finalized the implementing guidelines for the administration of booster shots to healthy adolescents aged 12 to 17.

“The DOH has issued the guidelines. We are conducting orientations with our local vaccine operations centers,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told state broadcaster People’s Television in Filipino.

“Hopefully, tomorrow or in the coming days, we will already start the [rollout] of booster shots for [those aged] 12 to 17,” she added.

The government earlier postponed the administration of boosters to healthy adolescents after the Health Technology Assessment Council set a condition that the rollout for non-immunocompromised minors could continue only when the booster coverage for the adult population in an area reaches 40% to 70%.

The administration of boosters to adolescents with weakened immune systems began last week. They can receive booster shots at least 28 days after completing their primary series.

Providing minors with additional protection is critical as the government allows more children to return to school.

More than 9.5 million adolescents have completed vaccination against COVID-19, latest government data showed.

Booster uptake in the country remains low, with only 14.9 million people receiving additional shots. Almost 70.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. — Gaea Katreena Cabico



