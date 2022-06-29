CBCP official prays for Marcosâ€™ success

CBCP official prays for Marcos’ success

“We, especially at Stella Maris-Philippines, pray for his stable and successful tenure. We offer our support and services to make the Philippines rise up from poverty, partisan and problems,” Balanga Bishop and CBCP-Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People vice chairman Ruperto Santos said.

MANILA, Philippines — Days before the inauguration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., an official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) extended his prayers for a successful tenure of the incoming administration.

Santos supports Marcos’ belief that the presidency is destiny, as he emphasized that occupying the highest position of the land is also a God-given grace for him to do what is best and beneficial for the Philippines and for the Filipino people.

He also urged Marcos to put the Lord in the center of his administration and in policy and decision-making.

“Make God first and always work according to God’s ways. Be God’s responsible steward of his creation and God’s faithful leader of his people, leading us to peace and prosperous future and respectful and dignified life,” he added.

Marcos is set to take his oath tomorrow as the 17th president after he garnered the highest number of votes in the May 9 elections.

In another development, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles John Brown urged the Catholic faithful nationwide to join with the Popes Day Mass today, June 29, and pray for the pontiffs immediate recovery from pain in his right knee.

“This Pope’s Day Mass will be an opportunity to pray for Pope Francis in a special way for his strength and health,” Brown said in an interview over Church-run Radyo Veritas.

Brown will preside over the Pope’s Day Mass at the Manila Cathedral at 3 p.m. today, along with Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.