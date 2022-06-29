^

Headlines

De Lima welcomes resumption of ICC investigation on Duterte

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
June 29, 2022 | 12:00am
De Lima welcomes resumption of ICC investigation on Duterte
Sen. Leila de Lima said it is clear that the present government, including its Department of Justice (DOJ), has not conducted any meaningful investigation of the extra-judicial killings (EJKs) committed by state security forces and state agents in the course of Duterte’s murderous war on drugs.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, File

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila de Lima welcomed “with great relief and optimism” the decision of the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to request the latter to lift the suspension on the preliminary investigation of the killings and other alleged rights abuses under the Duterte administration.

De Lima said it is clear that the present government, including its Department of Justice (DOJ), has not conducted any meaningful investigation of the extra-judicial killings (EJKs) committed by state security forces and state agents in the course of Duterte’s murderous war on drugs.

“The OTP has seen through the ruse that the so-called DOJ investigation is, calling it a mere desk investigation that has not amounted to anything substantial to unearth the principals behind the Duterte government’s EJK policy,” she added.

The OTP filed a motion asking for the lifting of the deferment investigation into the drug war killings and those allegedly carried out by the Davao Death Squad (DDS) when Duterte was mayor of Davao City.

In a request to the pre-trial chamber in The Hague last June 24, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said, “The prosecution requests the chamber to authorize the resumption of the Court’s investigation in the situation in the Philippines, notwithstanding the deferral request.”

“After a careful and thorough review of all the information provided by the Philippines, as well as other information available publicly… I have concluded that the deferral requested by the Philippines is not warranted, and that the investigation should resume as quickly as possible,” Khan said.

The ICC suspended its investigation into Duterte’s drug war in November last year at the Philippines’ request, with government officials citing their own investigations into the killings.

De Lima said Duterte’s officials should have known that the ICC Prosecutor “is not and cannot be deluded,” saying the latter is sharp and incisive enough to know that the purported DOJ investigation fell short of the ICC’s standards and expectations.

“Not only does said probe cover a miniscule fraction – only 52 – of the thousands of suspected EJK cases and involving only ‘low-level’ perpetrators, there is also no showing that the very role or conduct of the ‘PNP and government leadership’ is being seriously looked into,” De Lima said.

“The ICC’s consistent investigative policy is to focus on ‘persons bearing the greatest responsibility’ for these crimes against humanity. And such a tack is not at all mirrored in the DOJ’s investigation as it has clearly spared the top perpetrators,” she added.

Additionally, De Lima also welcomed the statement of the incoming National Security Adviser, Clarita Carlos, that the Philippine government should allow the ICC investigation to be undertaken and to let a team of scholars accompany them.

“The adoption of Dr. Carlos’ position by the next administration will only demonstrate to the world that the incoming Philippine government will value human rights more than its predecessor. As she said: ‘human rights is primary’ and that ‘the first protection is the protection of the individual,’” said De Lima.

De Lima was the first to sound the alarm on EJKs being committed in the guise of Duterte’s drug war, via her privilege speeches and Proposed Senate Resolution No. 9, directing the Senate committee on justice and human rights to investigate the rampant summary executions of suspected drug offenders, which she filed last July 2016.

The government officially acknowledges 6,252 deaths in its drug war but human rights groups said the number could be between 11,000 to 30,000.
Malacañang said on Saturday it was exasperated at the ICC Prosecutor’s latest request for the resumption of investigations into the government’s drug war.

Renew support

Ahead of its 20th anniversary on July 1, the ICC called on states worldwide to renew their support, including arresting suspects and freezing assets of perpetrators of the most serious crimes.

Trying the gravest crimes involving victims, ensuring fair trials, complementing national tribunals in its first 20 years of existence, the ICC has made notable progress in its crucial mission.

With the support of 123 States Parties from all continents, the ICC has established itself as a permanent and independent judicial institution. But unlike national judicial systems, the Court does not have its own police.

The ICC depends on the cooperation of states, including to implement its arrest warrants or summonses.

Nor does it have territory to relocate witnesses who are at risk. The ICC depends, to a large extent, on the support and cooperation of states.

“As the Court marks its 20th birthday, it is calling on states worldwide to renew their support by providing political and financial support, arresting suspects and freezing their assets, adopting implementing legislation that enacts key Rome Statute provisions in national legislation and by signing voluntary cooperation agreements including relocation agreements for ICC witnesses,” according to the United Natons. –  Pia Lee-Brago

LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

15 hours ago
"We have already obtained a statement from the victim and witnesses and so far we have identified three personalities there,...
Headlines
fbtw
SC junks pleas vs Marcos Jr. candidacy, clears path to inauguration

SC junks pleas vs Marcos Jr. candidacy, clears path to inauguration

By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
The Supreme Court has junked petitions challenging the candidacy of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., clearing the path to his oath-taking...
Headlines
fbtw
Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act lapses into law

Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act lapses into law

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
Under the Constitution, the President can veto a bill, sign it or let it lapse into law thirty days from the time his office...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE: Higher fuel prices possible next week as peso weakens

DOE: Higher fuel prices possible next week as peso weakens

By Angelica Y. Yang | 9 hours ago
A weak currency can make oil imports more expensive for the country. 
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines objects to Taiwan's planned live fire drills near Ligaw Island

Philippines objects to Taiwan's planned live fire drills near Ligaw Island

6 hours ago
The country emphasized that Taiwan’s live-fire drills will be conducted within Philippine sovereignty, considering that...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Simplicity defines Marcos fashion for inaugural &nbsp;

Simplicity defines Marcos fashion for inaugural  

By Millet M. Mananquil | 2 hours ago
A very simple barong in jusi with only geometric lines for president-elect Bongbong Marcos. A simply elegant terno with only...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to roll out Pfizer boosters for kids 12-17

DOH to roll out Pfizer boosters for kids 12-17

By Rhodina Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday announced that the first booster vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old will...
Headlines
fbtw
DND to acquire P30 billion Korean-made offshore patrol vessels

DND to acquire P30 billion Korean-made offshore patrol vessels

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 hours ago
The Department of National Defense has signed a P30-billion contract with Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries to acquire...
Headlines
fbtw
DA enforces measures vs rising chicken prices

DA enforces measures vs rising chicken prices

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is carrying out interventions to address the continued rise in the prices of poultry and poultry...
Headlines
fbtw
All set for Marcos &lsquo;simple, solemn&rsquo; inaugural

All set for Marcos ‘simple, solemn’ inaugural

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
Tomorrow’s inauguration of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the 17th president of the Philippines will...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with