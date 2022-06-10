^

Headlines

DOH: Now is not the time to drop rules on face masks

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 10, 2022 | 5:07pm
DOH: Now is not the time to drop rules on face masks
A woman walks past a mural depicting frontline health workers wearing masks, along a street in Manila on November 10, 2021.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Now is not the time to take face masks off, the Department of Health said Friday after the Cebu provincial government issued an order making it optional for people to wear masks outdoors.

The province's rule on masks contradicts guidelines from government's communicable diseases task force.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reiterated the agency’s position that the mask mandate plays a “valuable” role in the government’s COVID-19 response, noting that face coverings protect people not only from the severe respiratory disease but also from other illnesses.

“Sa ngayon na nakikita nating may pumapasok na new variants, ngayong nakikita nating ang vaccination coverage in some parts of the country is still not high, nakikita natin ‘yung ating booster doses ay mababa pa rin ang uptake, sana magtuloy-tuloy tayo na magsuot ng face masks,” Vergeire said.

(Now that we are seeing the entry of new variants, seeing that the vaccination coverage in some parts of the country is still not high and seeing the low uptake of booster doses, we hope that we continue to wear face masks.)

“The threat of an increase in cases when you remove one of our restrictions, like masking, is there,” she also said partly in Filipino.

'Follow IATF rules'

According to the health official, the department was not consulted about the executive order signed by Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia.

Vergeire also stressed that local governments should comply with the protocols issued by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 response, the government’s pandemic policy-making body.

Interior Secretary Eduado Año on Friday said the department rejects Garcia's order as it said that cops would still "arrest, if necessary" those who will not wear face masks outdoors. He also reiterated President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncement that the mask mandate will stay until the end of his term on June 30.

Current IATF protocols allow only for specific instances when masks can be taken off such as when eating or during well-ventilated activities.

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Clarita Carlos advises &lsquo;critical engagement&rsquo; with China on West Philippine Sea

Clarita Carlos advises ‘critical engagement’ with China on West Philippine Sea

1 day ago
“Critical engagement with China would be the way to go and [president-elect] Marcos [Jr.] noted that it will still be...
Headlines
fbtw
With Padilla's election to Senate, is it time to talk about federalism again?

With Padilla's election to Senate, is it time to talk about federalism again?

By Angelica Y. Yang | 6 hours ago
Policymakers in Manila have historically been making decisions for the entire country, to the frustration of those in provinces...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines protests presence of over 100 Chinese vessels returned in Julian Felipe Reef

Philippines protests presence of over 100 Chinese vessels returned in Julian Felipe Reef

21 hours ago
In a statement released on Thursday evening, the Philippines called on China to follow through with its responsibilities “under...
Headlines
fbtw
Phivolcs warns Bulusan may erupt again as it detects increased seismic activity

Phivolcs warns Bulusan may erupt again as it detects increased seismic activity

9 hours ago
State volcanologists warned late Thursday night that another phreatic eruption, or an explosion of ash, gas and steam, might...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers, OFWs urge PhilHealth to scrap premium payment hike

Teachers, OFWs urge PhilHealth to scrap premium payment hike

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
Groups representing teachers and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) urged Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) on...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PNP records 3,436 cases for violation of gun ban, liquor ban, and for vote buying and vote selling

PNP records 3,436 cases for violation of gun ban, liquor ban, and for vote buying and vote selling

58 minutes ago
The Philippine National Police recorded 3,436 cases filed against persons arrested for violation of the gun ban, liquor ban,...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Viral quote cards pounce on Robredo saying election loss helps her 'avoid bigger problems'

Fact check: Viral quote cards pounce on Robredo saying election loss helps her 'avoid bigger problems'

1 hour ago
Some took offense at the implication that being president of the Philippines would only bring problems. 
Headlines
fbtw
Maynilad promises to fully resume water production in West Zone by June 15

Maynilad promises to fully resume water production in West Zone by June 15

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
After the government received a surge of complaints on water supply and quality issues from the West Zone, concessionaire...
Headlines
fbtw
What is diplomatic immunity?

What is diplomatic immunity?

3 hours ago
Select foreign government officials given diplomatic immunity are not covered by the jurisdiction of local courts and other...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ fires 18 Immigration personnel over 'pastillas' scheme

DOJ fires 18 Immigration personnel over 'pastillas' scheme

3 hours ago
The Department of Justice dismissed 18 Bureau of Immigration officers and employees over their involvement in the so-called...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with