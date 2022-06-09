^

US highlights alliance in courtesy call on Locsin, Marcos

Philstar.com
June 9, 2022 | 6:27pm
MANILA, Philippines — The United States’ Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman paid a courtesy call on president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Foreign Affairs Secretary  Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Thursday. 

According to US State Department spokesman Ned Price, Sherman and Marcos Jr. highlighted the importance of the bilateral alliance in the context of ensuring security and prosperity within the region and the world.

Price added that the discussion also emphasized "the importance of fostering respect for human rights and rule of law in the Philippines."

 "The President-elect and Deputy Secretary agreed on the importance of partnering together to strengthen our economies, including the importance of public-private partnerships, clean energy and our digital economy," he said.

Sherman and Marcos Jr. also tackled possible opportunities for both countries enhance bilateral relations. 

In a separate statement, Price said Sherman also congratulated Locsin for his run as the country's top diplomat during President Rodrigo Duterte's administration. 

 "Deputy Secretary Sherman conveyed gratitude for Secretary Locsin's commitment and contributions to the alliance and the rules-based international order," Price said.

Sherman discussed with Locsin the importance of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific as well as the effects of the Russian invasion on Ukraine. — Kaycee Valmonte

