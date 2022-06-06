^

Headlines

US top official to visit Manila, meet with Marcos Jr.

Philstar.com
June 6, 2022 | 9:59am
US top official to visit Manila, meet with Marcos Jr.
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman attends a news conference in Brussels, on April 22, 2022.
JOHANNA GERON / POOL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during her visit to Manila.

Sherman, the US State Department's number two, will travel to South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos from June 5 to 14.

"In Manila, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and senior members of the incoming and outgoing administrations to discuss new ways to deepen the bilateral U.S.-Philippines Alliance," the US Department of State said.

Sherman is also expected to participate in a business roundtable and an event in celebration of World Oceans Day during her stop in Manila.

The US State Department said Sherman's visit to the region "reflects the United States’ continued commitment to the Indo-Pacific."

Sherman's visit to the region also follows the US-ASEAN Summit, as well as US President Joe Biden's visit to South Korea and Japan.

Biden earlier expressed hope to expand the Philippines-US bilateral relations following a call with Marcos.

The White House said Biden was looking forward to working with the new Philippine administration "on a wide range of issues, including the fight against COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, promoting broad-based economic growth, and respect for human rights." — Patricia Lourdes Viray

DIPLOMACY

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

LAOS

SOUTH KOREA

UNITED STATES

US DEPARTMENT OF STATE

US-PHILIPPINES TIES

VIETNAM
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: June 6, 2022 - 9:35am

A thread of notable updates on the Philippines' bilateral relations with the United States. — Main image from FPRI

June 6, 2022 - 9:35am

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to the Philippines as part of her trip to the region from June 5 to 14.

Sherman will meet with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to discuss ways to deepen bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States, the US state department says.

May 23, 2022 - 9:05am

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opens a new country office in manila as part of its commitment to strengthen and expand its cooperation with the Department of Health.

Dr. Romel Lacson will serve as CDC’s first Country Director for the Philippines.

“In this new era, partnership is more essential than ever.  We must be willing to take on challenges together and create opportunities together.  This is why the launch of this office and our work together is so important,” Lacson says.

May 16, 2022 - 3:10pm

The US Defense Threat Reduction Agency has concluded its training with the Bureau of Fire Protection on May 13, the US Embassy says Monday.

The two-week training course, which involved more than 100 participants from the Philippines, focused on countering weapons of mass destruction.

"The CWMD Operations course enabled the students to analyze an incident, plan the initial response, and implement defensive actions to include: the selection and use of personal protective equipment, air monitoring and sampling, technical and mass decontamination, victim rescue and recovery, defensive product control, evidence preservation, and illicit laboratory and improvised device awareness," the US Embassy says in a press release.

May 12, 2022 - 11:15am

US President Joe Biden has spoken to presumptive president Bongbong Marcos to congratulate him.

"President Biden underscored that he looks forward to working with the President-elect to continue strengthening the U.S.-Philippine Alliance, while expanding bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, including the fight against COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, promoting broad-based economic growth, and respect for human rights," the White House says.

May 12, 2022 - 8:19am

Congratulating presumptive president Bongbong Marcos, the United States says it is looking forward to working with the new chief executive to strengthen the alliance between the two countries.

US State Secretary Antony Blinken says Washington will continue to work closely with Manila to "promote respect for human rights and to advance a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific region."

"We commend the millions of Filipino voters who cast their ballots in this election, and we look forward to the official conclusion of the electoral process for the many offices in the national elections," Blinken says.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mel Tiangco loses appeal vs ABS-CBN at SC over 1996 dismissal due to TV ad

Mel Tiangco loses appeal vs ABS-CBN at SC over 1996 dismissal due to TV ad

By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
The Supreme Court ruled that while the settlement between veteran newscaster Mel Tiangco and ABS-CBN did not cover all her...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to keep vlog even after assuming presidency

Marcos to keep vlog even after assuming presidency

11 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. intends to keep posting video log or vlog entries on his social media accounts...
Headlines
fbtw
Baguio prelate reminds Marcos: Let spirit of freedom soar

Baguio prelate reminds Marcos: Let spirit of freedom soar

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
On the occasion of Pentecost, Baguio Bishop Victor Bendico reminded the administration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcoleta denies lobbying to be energy chief

Marcoleta denies lobbying to be energy chief

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta declared yesterday that contrary to persistent reports, he has not been lobbying for president-elect...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to join world&rsquo;s largest maritime drill

Philippines to join world’s largest maritime drill

By Pia Lee Brago | 3 days ago
The Philippines and 25 other nations will participate in the world’s largest international maritime exercise hosted...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Groups urge government to back measures vs organic pollutants

Groups urge government to back measures vs organic pollutants

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Environmental groups EcoWaste Coalition, Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability and the Mother Earth Foundation...
Headlines
fbtw
WHO cites Philippines improved mental health services

WHO cites Philippines improved mental health services

By Pia Lee Brago | 11 hours ago
In calling for the inclusion of mental health support in the national responses to climate change, a United Nations health...
Headlines
fbtw

Even without Duterte, Go ‘won’t stop serving the people’

11 hours ago
Staying on in government as President Duterte returns to private life, Sen. Bong Go said he remains committed to serving the Filipino people, especially the hopeless and helpless
Headlines
fbtw
DOH ready for new chief

DOH ready for new chief

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health has no preference for any new head and is ready for a change in leadership.
Headlines
fbtw
Alert Level 1 up over Bulusan Volcano &mdash; Phivolcs

Alert Level 1 up over Bulusan Volcano — Phivolcs

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 23 hours ago
State volcanologists on Sunday morning raised the status of Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon to Alert Level 1, indicating...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with