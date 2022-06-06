US top official to visit Manila, meet with Marcos Jr.
MANILA, Philippines — United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during her visit to Manila.
Sherman, the US State Department's number two, will travel to South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos from June 5 to 14.
"In Manila, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and senior members of the incoming and outgoing administrations to discuss new ways to deepen the bilateral U.S.-Philippines Alliance," the US Department of State said.
Sherman is also expected to participate in a business roundtable and an event in celebration of World Oceans Day during her stop in Manila.
The US State Department said Sherman's visit to the region "reflects the United States’ continued commitment to the Indo-Pacific."
Sherman's visit to the region also follows the US-ASEAN Summit, as well as US President Joe Biden's visit to South Korea and Japan.
Biden earlier expressed hope to expand the Philippines-US bilateral relations following a call with Marcos.
The White House said Biden was looking forward to working with the new Philippine administration "on a wide range of issues, including the fight against COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, promoting broad-based economic growth, and respect for human rights." — Patricia Lourdes Viray
A thread of notable updates on the Philippines' bilateral relations with the United States. — Main image from FPRI
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opens a new country office in manila as part of its commitment to strengthen and expand its cooperation with the Department of Health.
Dr. Romel Lacson will serve as CDC’s first Country Director for the Philippines.
“In this new era, partnership is more essential than ever. We must be willing to take on challenges together and create opportunities together. This is why the launch of this office and our work together is so important,” Lacson says.
The US Defense Threat Reduction Agency has concluded its training with the Bureau of Fire Protection on May 13, the US Embassy says Monday.
The two-week training course, which involved more than 100 participants from the Philippines, focused on countering weapons of mass destruction.
"The CWMD Operations course enabled the students to analyze an incident, plan the initial response, and implement defensive actions to include: the selection and use of personal protective equipment, air monitoring and sampling, technical and mass decontamination, victim rescue and recovery, defensive product control, evidence preservation, and illicit laboratory and improvised device awareness," the US Embassy says in a press release.
Congratulating presumptive president Bongbong Marcos, the United States says it is looking forward to working with the new chief executive to strengthen the alliance between the two countries.
US State Secretary Antony Blinken says Washington will continue to work closely with Manila to "promote respect for human rights and to advance a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific region."
"We commend the millions of Filipino voters who cast their ballots in this election, and we look forward to the official conclusion of the electoral process for the many offices in the national elections," Blinken says.
