US top official to visit Manila, meet with Marcos Jr.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman attends a news conference in Brussels, on April 22, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during her visit to Manila.

Sherman, the US State Department's number two, will travel to South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos from June 5 to 14.

"In Manila, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and senior members of the incoming and outgoing administrations to discuss new ways to deepen the bilateral U.S.-Philippines Alliance," the US Department of State said.

Sherman is also expected to participate in a business roundtable and an event in celebration of World Oceans Day during her stop in Manila.

The US State Department said Sherman's visit to the region "reflects the United States’ continued commitment to the Indo-Pacific."

Sherman's visit to the region also follows the US-ASEAN Summit, as well as US President Joe Biden's visit to South Korea and Japan.

Biden earlier expressed hope to expand the Philippines-US bilateral relations following a call with Marcos.

The White House said Biden was looking forward to working with the new Philippine administration "on a wide range of issues, including the fight against COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, promoting broad-based economic growth, and respect for human rights." — Patricia Lourdes Viray