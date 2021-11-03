

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
UP remains sole Philippine school in Asian QS University Rankings
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 10:05am

                           

                        

                                                                        
UP remains sole Philippine school in Asian QS University Rankings
Undated photo shows the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City
MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines stayed the only school from the country in the annual Quacquarelli Symonds top 100 Asian university rankings released on Tuesday. 



UP, however, was down by eight notches from last year's list, and is now at the 77th spot out of 687 schools. 





It did not say why the state-run university placed lower. But other Philippine higher educational institutions saw improvements in the 2022 rankings. 






Ateneo de Manila returned to the 124th spot, De La Salle University in Manila at 160th, and the University of Santo Tomas at 177th.



Last year, they were at the 135th, 166th, and 186th places, respectively. 



The QS bases its ranking on key indicators: university's academic reputation (30%), employer reputation (20%), faculty to student ratio (10%), international research network (10%), inbound (2.5%) and outbound (2.5%) exchange, international faculty (2.5%) and students (2.5%), as well as faculty members with doctorate degrees (5%), papers per faculty (5%) and citations per paper (10%).



Other Philippine schools in the QS rankings include Ateneo de Davao, Mapua University and Siliman University at the 501-550 bracket, and Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology at the 551-600. 



Central Luzon State University and Xavier University were at the 601-650 while five others at the 651+ bracket: Adamson University, Cebu Technological University, Central Mindanao University, Central Philippine University, and Lyceum of the Philippines University. 



The National University of Singapore remained at the top spot in the Asian ranking.



It was followed by Peking University, Nanyang Technological University, University of Hong Kong, as well as Tsinghua University, to name a few. — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

