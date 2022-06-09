^

Marcos Jr. gov't urged: Appoint transport officials with empathy amid commuting crisis

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
June 9, 2022 | 11:35am
Commuters spill into Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City as they wait for alternative modes of public transport during a jeepney strike yesterday.
Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — An advocacy group representing mobility professionals urged the incoming administration to appoint transport officials "that have demonstrated genuine empathy and concern for prioritizing the basic transportation needs of Filipinos."

Transport and commuter groups have already come out in protest of the rumored re-appointment of outgoing transport chief Arthur Tugade, as they pointed to what they say is the worsened state of transportation in recent years. 

"We need leaders who will break the cycle of focusing on infrastructure projects intended to benefit only private vehicles while overlooking the needs of commuters, pedestrians, and cyclists," AltMobility PH said in a statement sent to media. 

"We need leaders who will actively support and swiftly respond to transport-related crises such as public transport supply shortages and increasing oil prices."

In recent days, Tugade's Department of Transportation has been pounding the narrative that the DOTr "delivered" during its six years under President Rodrigo Duterte. 

READ: The Road Ahead: Bike lanes a good start but more infra, policy changes needed

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. however has yet to name his transport secretary.

Easy access to places

AltMobility in its statement also called for "a plan that will allow all Filipinos – regardless of age, gender, and abilities – easy access to places of employment and basic services."

"We call for policies that will allow for public transportation providers to focus on the quality of their service over profit; public transportation facilities where commuters can feel safe and comfortable; world-class pedestrian infrastructure; and an extensive network of permanent, protected bike lanes," the group said. 

Though President Rodrigo Duterte promised to deal with the metro's traffic problem within six months, those in the transport sector said the situation only worsened. Duterte eventually chalked up the unfinished works to lack of time.

READ: Train maintenance, lack of buses bring EDSA to a halt on Holy Week

"We may not have solved all the transport problems in the [past] 6 years. But for the ones we weren't able to do, please also accept that we have addressed many...I just hope you will pray and help the coming administrations to continue this project," Tugade also said in mixed Filipino and English during the first day of the Duterte Legacy Summit on May 30.

"Happy na happy ang mga bikers...this is not just a good mode of transport but also a safe one," Tugade also claimed then. 

As photos of congested transport hubs flood social media once more, transport groups said the symptoms of the unsolved pre-pandemic transport crisis in Metro Manila are beginning to show once more with some industries requiring their workers to return on-site. 

READ: Summer rains highlight transport problems unaddressed during pandemic

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
