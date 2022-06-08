^

Headlines

Consulate in Hong Kong warns against sending obscene photos, videos

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
June 8, 2022 | 12:29pm
Consulate in Hong Kong warns against sending obscene photos, videos
Stock image of a keyboard.
Image by Daniel Agrelo from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong calls on the Filipino community there to refrain from posting indecent photos and videos on social media platforms after the foreign service post received complaints.

The consulate said uploading indecent photos and videos is a “serious offense” in Hong Kong. 

“Ayon po sa ating Assistance to Nationals Section ng konsulado, may mga natangap po silang mga reklamo mula sa ating mga kababayan dito sa Hong Kong ukol sa mga malalaswang larawan na natatangap nila sa kani-kanilang mga email at Facebook page,” Philippine Consul General to Hong Kong Raly Tejada told Philstar.com in a Viber message on Wednesday.

(According to our consulate’s Assistance to Nationals section, they have been receiving complaints from our countrymen here in Hong Kong about receiving obscene photos through their respective email [addresses] and Facebook pages.)

Under Hong Kong’s Control of Obscene and Indecent Articles Ordinance, any individual who publishes and/or has a copy of the indecent material for publishing will be liable to a fine worth HK$ 1 million and will be sent behind bars for three years. 

Individuals are not allowed to publish lewd material regardless if they are the subject or not.

“The consulate is urging the public to abide by the rules and regulations imposed by the Hong Kong government to avoid prosecution and the corresponding penalty,” the consulate said.

HONG KONG

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
