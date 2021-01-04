#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DepEd: Child exploitation cases call for better collab between gov't, communities
File photo
The STAR/File
DepEd: Child exploitation cases call for better collab between gov't, communities
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 9:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The education department on Monday said it would take steps to help address cases of students selling lewd photos to continue their distance learning classes with a government probe underway.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Sherwin Gatchalian had raised the issue over the weekend, following reports of learners offering sensual photos and videos in "Christmas bundles" selling for as low as P150 or $3.

"These rising cases of child exploitation and abuse call for better collaboration and cooperation among national agencies and local communities, especially in these difficult times," DepEd said in a statement.

Reported incidents of children being sexually exploited online surged to a significant 264% from March to May 2020, when the country was under the hard coronavirus lockdowns.

This would mean that nearly 280,000 cases were reported in Metro Manila alone, up from 76,561 in 2019.

Findings from a seven-year study by the International Justice Mission in May also revealed that the Philippines has emerged to become the world's largest source of child exploitation cases on social media.

In it, the group said parents and relatives had been particularly responsible for facilitating the abuse in nearly all cases.

Addressing root cause

Classes under the new learning setup as a result of the pandemic began in October of last year, amid calls from groups to postpone and warnings that school for students with no means for gadgets and access to internet could be compromised.

By November, petitions for an academic freeze had heightened following the string of typhoons to hit the country and leave millions affected, only for DepEd and the Commission on Higher Education to reject. 

DepEd said it has begun efforts to strengthen protection programs in schools, which puts to task officials to check on students who may be experiencing abuse or exploitation.

It is also eyeing to put up Child Protection Units in regional offices and schools division to support the said move, which is still up for review by Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

The second quarter of the current school year began Monday, but challenges continue to hound the distance learning months since it began, such as errors in printed materials, apart from access to gadgets and internet connection.

DepEd has tapped TV, radio and the internet as mediums for online classes, apart from printed modules which officials admit are costly to produce.

On Monday, the youth organization Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan said Gatchalian's call for authorities to probe the reported cases is only a "band-aid" solution.

"What Gatchalian fails to address here is the root cause of the rise in online exploitation, which is the impossibility of accessing online learning platforms for indigent students," the group said. 

The justice department has since tapped the National Bureau of Investigation to crack down on those involved in human trafficking activities.

But months ago, the group Child Rights Network has said that laws in the Philippines lack the teeth to address online sexual exploitation. 

CRN said to date, there is no "all-encompassing" legislation that outlines the scope of OSEC activities, from recruitment, participation in the crime as well as in setting penalties. — with reports from Neil Jayson Servallos/The STAR, Agence France Presse

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DISTANCE LEARNING NOVEL CORONAVIRUS ONLINE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN SHERWIN GATCHALIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBI to reach out to PSG as probe starts on use of unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines
11 hours ago
The Palace has already said that there was nothing wrong with the use of unauthorized vaccines that Defense Secretary Delfin...
Headlines
fbfb
House majority seeks fair probe on congressmen in PACC list
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
The House majority is supporting President Duterte’s campaign against corruption, including the investigation of several...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque wants Filipinos to 'stop' discussion on illegal vaccines for PSG
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"So they made the decision, even if it was without authorization, to get vaccinated. In other words, because they were ready...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines confirms 959 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 478,761
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The DOH said the lower number of reported cases on Monday was due to the "decrease in the number of patients seen in COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Local governments urged to work with DOH for 'effective' distribution of vaccines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said only the national government can procure COVID-19 vaccines that will be...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Senate bill seeks to defer 1% hike in SSS contributions
3 hours ago
Sen. Joel Villanueva, who filed Senate Bill 1965, cited economic hardships faced by both workers and employers due to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Resolution on Nuezca admin case out by Monday, Sinas says
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Sinas promised the public that Nuezca will be dismissed from the service in the wake of the incident.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace questions calls in Senate to probe Sinopharm mess
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
Palace on Monday made a repeated attempt to bury the illegal vaccination of the smuggled Sinopharm on security details of...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: Vaccine approval, administration laws must be strictly observed
4 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra stressed that although vaccination is for personal survival, “it is important that...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Only 50 firecracker-related injuries, no fire incidents during holidays
5 hours ago
Only 50 persons were injured by firecracker use from Dec. 21, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021 compared to the 340 in December 2019.This...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with