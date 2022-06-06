Palace urges jeepney drivers to stay on the road, promises help with gas prices

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday appealed to jeepney operators and drivers to continue operations this week, assuring them that the government is working to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices.

Transport groups have been complaining about the fuel price hikes in the past months, a situation that they said may force some jeepney drivers to halt operations.

The Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) have claimed that drivers are no longer earning because of the upward adjustments in pump prices and that they are being forced to stop operations to prevent further losses.

The Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Fejodap) has urged the government to help small operators purchase electric jeepneys, saying jeepney drivers are suffering because of oil price increases.

"We appeal to jeepney drivers and operators not to push through with their plan to halt trips this week," acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said in a statement.

"The government is doing what it can to help drivers and operators amid the rising oil prices," he added.

Andanar said the government is continuously distributing fuel subsidies to sectors affected by the fuel price hikes. Citing data from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Andanar said 180,000 public utility vehicle operators have been given fuel subsidies as of June 1.

Last March, the budget department released P3 billion to fund fuel subsidy and fuel discount programs that seek to mitigate the impact of soaring fuel prices.

Financial assistance worth P6,500 will be distributed to drivers of jeepney, UV express, mini buses, buses, shuttle services, taxis, tricycles, and other full-time ride-hailing and delivery services that qualify for the transportation department's fuel subsidy program.

The agriculture department also has a fuel discount program designed to assist farmers and fisherfolk who own agricultural or fishery machinery. Beneficiaries of the program can avail up to P3,000 fuel discount.

Oil companies are expected to implement big-time increases in the pump prices of petroleum products this week, with the price of diesel seen to increase by more than P6 per liter and that of gasoline by more than P2 per liter.