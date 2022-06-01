^

Headlines

Incoming DepEd chief Duterte warns vs scammers targeting contractors, suppliers

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 11:03am
Incoming DepEd chief Duterte warns vs scammers targeting contractors, suppliers
In this Nov. 15, 2021 photo, students wearing face masks and face shields are seen participating in the limited face-to-face classes in Buenavista Elementary School in Sorsogon City, Bohol.
Department of Education / Release

MANILA, Philippines — The team of vice president-elect Sara Duterte has warned the public of dubious individuals who present themselves to collect advance payments for the Department of Education, which Duterte will soon take lead.

In a statement Wednesday, Liloan, Cebu Mayor Christina Frasco—spokesperson of Duterte—said their office received information that there are people identifying themselves as their representatives “to allegedly collect advance payments for [DepEd] projects—targeting contractors and suppliers of the organization.”

Frasco stressed that Duterte will never designate anyone to discuss with contractors and suppliers to engage in corrupt activities.

“Contractors, suppliers, and the general public are strongly urged to exercise prudence when dealing with individuals and/or groups claiming to represent the vice president-elect and incoming DepEd secretary,” she said.

The team of Duterte then called on the public to report the suspicious activities to authorities.

The vice-president elect has been designated as the incoming education chief, while Frasco herself has been designated as incoming tourism chief, but she continues to be Duterte’s spokesperson as of the moment.

The education department is readying to implement 100% face-to-face classes in the coming school year.

Outgoing Education Secretary Leonor Briones has said that the format of in-person classes may differ depending on the situation of the school and the assessment of the Department of Health. According to the DepEd chief, 34,238 public and private schools have been nominated to conduct limited in-person classes.

Duterte is expected to address poor teaching and learning conditions, insufficient instructional facilities worsened by the pandemic, and a strong call to strengthen the inculcation of the country’s history, including Martial Law, among young learners.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOT chief named BSP deputy governor

DOT chief named BSP deputy governor

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has named outgoing Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat as its fifth deputy governor,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China&rsquo;s fishing ban that covers West PH Sea

Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China’s fishing ban that covers West PH Sea

By Kaycee Valmonte | 18 hours ago
The Philippines had once again filed a diplomatic protest against China’s annual fishing moratorium in some areas of...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines summons Chinese envoy, protests harassment of research ship in West Philippine Sea

Philippines summons Chinese envoy, protests harassment of research ship in West Philippine Sea

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"The Department summoned a senior official of the Chinese Embassy in Manila to protest the harassment by CCG on RV Legend,...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte hosts thanksgiving dinner for Cabinet, spouses

Duterte hosts thanksgiving dinner for Cabinet, spouses

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Duterte hosted a thanksgiving dinner for his Cabinet members and their spouses on Monday night.
Headlines
fbtw
Frasco accepts DOT post; senators laud Cabinet picks

Frasco accepts DOT post; senators laud Cabinet picks

By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
Mayor Cristina Garcia-Frasco of Liloan, Cebu has accepted the offer to lead the Department of Tourism in the incoming administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Cynthia Villar no longer interested in Senate presidency

Cynthia Villar no longer interested in Senate presidency

27 minutes ago
This means there will be no more term-sharing agreement with Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, who is also...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines sends first batch of hotel workers to Israel

Philippines sends first batch of hotel workers to Israel

By Kaycee Valmonte | 52 minutes ago
In separate Facebook posts on Wednesday, the Department of Migrant Workers said they held a send-off to the first 61 out of...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. gets to pick new Comelec, CSC, COA chairs as they fail to secure CA nod

Marcos Jr. gets to pick new Comelec, CSC, COA chairs as they fail to secure CA nod

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will get to pick new chairpersons for the Commission on Elections, the Commission on...
Headlines
fbtw
Economic recovery, stimulus top Marcos Jr.'s legislative agenda

Economic recovery, stimulus top Marcos Jr.'s legislative agenda

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Economic recovery and a new stimulus package are among the legislative priorities of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Congress ratifies Creative Industries Development bill

Congress ratifies Creative Industries Development bill

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The Senate and the House of Representatives yesterday ratified the “Philippine Creative Industries Development”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with