Incoming DepEd chief Duterte warns vs scammers targeting contractors, suppliers

In this Nov. 15, 2021 photo, students wearing face masks and face shields are seen participating in the limited face-to-face classes in Buenavista Elementary School in Sorsogon City, Bohol.

MANILA, Philippines — The team of vice president-elect Sara Duterte has warned the public of dubious individuals who present themselves to collect advance payments for the Department of Education, which Duterte will soon take lead.

In a statement Wednesday, Liloan, Cebu Mayor Christina Frasco—spokesperson of Duterte—said their office received information that there are people identifying themselves as their representatives “to allegedly collect advance payments for [DepEd] projects—targeting contractors and suppliers of the organization.”

Frasco stressed that Duterte will never designate anyone to discuss with contractors and suppliers to engage in corrupt activities.

“Contractors, suppliers, and the general public are strongly urged to exercise prudence when dealing with individuals and/or groups claiming to represent the vice president-elect and incoming DepEd secretary,” she said.

The team of Duterte then called on the public to report the suspicious activities to authorities.

The vice-president elect has been designated as the incoming education chief, while Frasco herself has been designated as incoming tourism chief, but she continues to be Duterte’s spokesperson as of the moment.

The education department is readying to implement 100% face-to-face classes in the coming school year.

Outgoing Education Secretary Leonor Briones has said that the format of in-person classes may differ depending on the situation of the school and the assessment of the Department of Health. According to the DepEd chief, 34,238 public and private schools have been nominated to conduct limited in-person classes.

Duterte is expected to address poor teaching and learning conditions, insufficient instructional facilities worsened by the pandemic, and a strong call to strengthen the inculcation of the country’s history, including Martial Law, among young learners.