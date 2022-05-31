Stressing importance of education, CHR backs DepEd push for resumption of 100% in-person classes

Students wait in line before classes at Ricardo P. Cruz elementary school in Taguig City, suburban Manila on Dec. 6, 2021, after authorities loosened COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions to allow limited in-person classes in the capital city.

MANILA, Philippines — As the Department of Education eyes resumption of 100% in-person classes in the coming school year, the Commission on Human Rights reminded officials that education must be accessible and that quality education a priority investment.

CHR Executive Director Jacqueline De Guia on Tuesday said the commission welcomes DepEd’s move to implement nationwide face-to-face classes, as she noted that the Philippines is among the 23 countries yet to fully open schools.

De Guia pointed out that education “has posed to further divide and alienate the most marginalized children in our society, placing them at greater risk of exploitation and a lifetime of poverty.”

“CHR gives its staunch support to DepEd on this position. The right to education is intrinsic to the exercise of other human rights. Ensuring every Filipino child's right to education grants them an opportunity to better their lives. It also bridges economic and social gaps – such as productivity, gender inequality, healthcare accessibility, and other issues – that hamper our nation-building,” De Guia continued.

Outgoing Education Secretary Leonor Briones has said that the format of in-person classes may differ depending on the situation of the school and the assessment of the Department of Health. According to the DepEd chief, 34,238 public and private schools have been nominated to conduct limited in-person classes.

But the De Guia stressed the importance of quality education to human rights, it reminded that it is equally imperative that strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols are followed.

“CHR implores our incoming leaders to make accessible and quality education a priority investment for the next administration,” she said.

“May the glaring inequalities among literacy and proficiency among our youth that the pandemic has underlined be urgently acted on, with the education sector at the very helm,” she continued.

DepEd will soon be led by vice president-elect Sara Duterte, who has accepted president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s nomination.

Duterte is expected to address poor teaching and learning conditions, insufficient instructional facilities worsened by the pandemic, and a strong call to strengthen the inculcation of the country’s history, including Martial Law, among young learners.