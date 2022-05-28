^

Headlines

CHR, senator support tougher penalties for careless use of firearms

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
May 28, 2022 | 3:42pm
CHR, senator support tougher penalties for careless use of firearms
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora checks out unlicensed firearms surrendered to the city police on Oct. 22, 2020.
Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights and a senator expressed support for a measure which calls for stiffer penalties for the willful and indiscriminate use of firearms, which was earlier passed the third and final reading.

Under Senate Bill 2501, offenders from the military and law enforcement agencies who are authorized to bear firearms, will have higher penalties and may be held adminstratively liable.

The measure, which received 21 votes in the affirmative on Thursday, also charges with arresto mayor in the maximum period to those who fired any device which may have not been designed to be a firearm, but was used as such. 

Two days after the bill hurdled through the Senate, CHR Executive Director Jacqueline Ann de Guia welcomed the proposed legislation.

"Firearms are not mere playthings and should only be used as a last resort. Numerous instances in the past have shown how falling bullets fired during celebratory gunfire have injured and even killed innocent individuals," she said in an emailed statement on Saturday. 

According to her, the government has the responsibility of taking measures to protect the public from gun violence, even against its own agents and officials. 

Meanwhile, Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian, the principal author of the SB 2501, said Saturday that it is high time that harsher penalties be implemented against violators who carelessly use their firearms or devices that could be functionally used as such. 

“Perpetrators of these shooting sprees should be dealt with an iron hand by making them suffer heavier penalties. We should not let these irresponsible individuals take the lives of innocent people through guns that should only be used against defending oneself against criminals," he said in a mix of English and Tagalog in a separate statement. 

The updated penalties may be harsh for some, but these would not be enough to compensate the loss of lives due to the careless use of firearms, he said. 

After getting the green light from senators on the third reading, SB 2501 is now up for the president's signature. 

In 2012, the Philippine National Police's firearms and explosives office estimated that there were 1.2 million registered firearms in the Philippines. Unregistered weapons, however, were reported to be in the hundreds of thousands. 

CHR

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

FIREARMS

SENATE

WIN GATCHALIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Group files complaint vs Guanzon

Group files complaint vs Guanzon

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The anti-corruption group Citizens Crime Watch has sued former Commission on Elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon for “unlawfully...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines scraps COVID-19 test rule for boosted inbound travelers

Philippines scraps COVID-19 test rule for boosted inbound travelers

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
According to the DOT, the visitor must be at least 18 years old, and must have received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines...
Headlines
fbtw
In 3 separate showdowns, Chinese ships challenged research vessels in Philippine EEZ &mdash; think tank

In 3 separate showdowns, Chinese ships challenged research vessels in Philippine EEZ — think tank

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"Beijing giving the Marcos admin a preview of what it can expect," AMTI Director Gregory Poling said.
Headlines
fbtw
Bayan Muna blames Duterte for election loss

Bayan Muna blames Duterte for election loss

By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
Party-list group Bayan Muna has blamed President Duterte and the alleged massive black propaganda by the government for its...
Headlines
fbtw
Court junks indirect contempt case vs De Lima, lawyer

Court junks indirect contempt case vs De Lima, lawyer

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
A Muntinlupa court has dismissed the Department of Justice’s indirect contempt plea against Sen. Leila de Lima and her...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest

Senate passes 30 billion for building, upgrade of hospitals

17 hours ago
The Senate passed on second reading last Thursday at least 30 bills that seek to improve, develop or establish public hospitals in different parts of the country.
Headlines
fbtw
IATF removes medical insurance requirement for face to face college students

IATF removes medical insurance requirement for face to face college students

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
The requirement for F2F college students requirement for F2F college students The government has repealed a policy requiring...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Ube Fiesta&rsquo; to be held in Germany

‘Ube Fiesta’ to be held in Germany

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The ube sensation is coming to Germany.
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan to proceed with trial of Marcos wealth case

Sandigan to proceed with trial of Marcos wealth case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan will proceed with the trial of a wealth forfeiture case involving shares of stocks in a...
Headlines
fbtw
DOST starts blockchain technology training for in-house technologists

DOST starts blockchain technology training for in-house technologists

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
The Department of Science and Technology has started in earnest a move to get the country’s scientists and technologists...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with