Duterte to graduating PMA cadets: Remain true to oath

President Duterte troops the line, accompanied by Air Force Lt. Gen. Ferdinand Cartujano and regimental commander Cadet First Class Dirk Kiryl Davalan at the Philippine Military Academy’s Borromeo Field, at Fort Gregorio del Pilar in Baguio City yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte yesterday reminded the new graduates of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) to “always remain true to your oath” and to be among those who will fight the country’s ills, including corruption, crime and illegal drugs.

He also called on them to “be many things at the same time” especially as instruments of change while ensuring they remain true to their oath as soldiers.

Speaking before the 214 graduating cadets of the PMA Bagong Sibol Kinabukasan Didigma Hanggang sa Wakas (Bagsik Diwa) Class of 2022 in Fort Del Pilar, Baguio City, Duterte said that after six years in office as president corruption, red tape, illegal drugs and crimes still hound Filipinos but to a lesser degree.

“My administration was constrained to adopt extreme legal measures to fight society’s ills at the start of my term. Sad to admit, after six years, these ills hound us still though to (a) lesser degree of intensity. Corruption, red tape, and illegal drugs, and crime and criminalities are the wrongs that we need to correct,” the President admitted.

“I guess it is in the hands of the next generation of Filipino leaders and movers where our salvation rests. You, the Bagsik Diwa Class of 2022 belong to that generation,” he said.

The PMA, he added, has already sufficiently prepared the graduates for all possibilities and eventualities.

“Today, the man in uniform must be many things at the same time if he is to be relevant to the changing times. He must be both a warrior and a peacemaker; an arms-bearer and a pencil pusher; skilled in the art of war and adept as a lifesaver; an offensive machine and a fierce defender; a tribune and a diplomat; a soldier and a civil servant. You can be all these if you want,” he told the graduates.

As his term ends on June 30, Duterte said the responsibilities of the new graduates “to uphold, protect and secure people’s rights, lives and properties” shall have only been starting.

“Although I am sure that that responsibility was nascent when you enrolled in this academy years ago – four years to be exact,” he said.

The Chief Executive urged the graduates to remain rooted to the “basic concept of soldiering, which is to defend, protect and advance freedom and democratic institutions.”

“The eyes of the Filipino people are upon you. Always remain true to your oath. By your actuations in public, the Philippine Military Academy shall be judged. You are the face of your alma mater,” he said.

Duterte turned over the Presidential Saber to Bagsik Diwa valedictorian Cadet First Class Krystlenn Quemado.

She was also given the Philippine Navy Saber, medal for academic excellence, academic group award, Department of Humanities plaque, Department of Management plaque, Department of Social Sciences plaque, Department of Leadership plaque, Navy Professional Courses plaque, Joint US Military Assistance Group award, Association of Generals and Flag Officers award, Spanish Armed Forces award, and Australian Defense Best Overall Performance award.

Quemado, daughter of Col. Nicolas Quemado Jr., inspector general of the Philippine Army, also received a house and lot.

She is the seventh woman to top a PMA class since it began accepting female cadets in 1993. She will join the Philippine Navy with the rank of ensign.

In her valedictory address, Quemado said it was empathy that fueled the passion in her to enter military service.

“At a very tender age I saw reality when I visited one of the camps in Mindanao where my father used to be assigned. It was there that I saw the adversities of life, the modest life of the nearby communities, and the plight of lonely soldiers who gave up the simple comforts of life,” she said.

“Regardless of our reasons for entering the military profession, we have more enormous responsibilities than ourselves. These we must fully embrace as we find our respective places outside the academy’s portals,” she said.

Meanwhile, Duterte awarded the class “goat” (one who finished last in the overall ranking), Cadet First Class Romulo Balabag Dawilan III, a .45-caliber pistol.

Yesterday’s PMA commencement rites were the first in-person graduation exercises since the pandemic. Its Bagsik Diwa Class is composed of 165 men and 49 women. – Artemio Dumlao