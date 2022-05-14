DOH eyes vaccination of 77 million individuals by end-June

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health is targeting the vaccination of 77 million Filipinos against COVID-19 by the end of June, when President Rodrigo Duterte's six-year term ends.

"Our target would be 77 million individuals by the end of June. This accounts for 85% of our targeted eligible population, which is 90 million," Department of Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in Filipino during a Laging Handa briefing on Saturday.

So far, the government was able to inoculate 68.5 million Filipinos with the life-saving COVID-19 jabs.

Vergeire added that they were able to vaccinate 7,407 individuals in vaccination sites located beside polling precincts during the 2022 polls.

"This is something small compared to our daily achievements, but it's good that we saw people who were interested and willing to get their vaccines, braving the heat after [casting their votes] in the election," she said.

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said he does not foresee another lockdown caused by a surge related to the 2022 national and local elections.

During the conduct of the elections, however, over 4,500 violations related to minimum public health standards were recorded by the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the national police force, Vergeire said.

She explained that these violations may be largely comprise of the improper wearing of face masks and physical distancing.

The country has logged an additional 181 COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing up the total caseload to 3.69 million. — Angelica Y. Yang