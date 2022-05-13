More groups express concern over conduct of 2022 elections

Citizens of Potrero, Malabon cast their votes at Potrero Elementary School on May 9, Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines — More groups have come forward to express concern over the conduct of the 2022 national and local election days after the polling precincts closed.

Migrante International as well as faculty and employees of the University of the Philippines Manila, in separate statements, said this is brought about by the various reports of vote buying across the country and the vote counting machines that experienced issues on election day, among others.

“We cannot ignore the numerous accounts and testimonies from voters of the irregularities they witnessed being perpetrated before, during, and after the election,” the statement signed by 202 concerned UP Manila faculty and employees reads.

They also said they express “profound concern and indignation,” taking note that there were issues with the handling and delivery of official ballots, “the discriminatory application of campaign rules,” and the spread of disinformation.

UP Manila faculty and employees also brought up that there were violent incidents at polling precincts and reports of stolen ballot boxes and other election materials.

“All of these allegations raise questions about the fairness of the national elections. However, the proper authorities have not made any efforts to investigate any of these irregularities,” the group said.

Meanwhile, Migrante said “massive fraud was imminent” as even weeks before overseas voting kicked off. Filipinos abroad already took note that the Commission on Elections was unprepared for the conduct of the electrons in Philippine foreign service posts.

Issues abroad included the late delivery of ballots, said exclusion of some registered voters in Australia, limited vote counting machines, inaccessible voting places, on top of an ineffective information campaign.

“Disenfranchisement of overseas voters was clearly premeditated by the Duterte administration with the low budget allotted to overseas voting and the lack of Comelec officials to watch and check reports of violations at the polling places reported by volunteers,” Migrante claimed.

However, in a press briefing on Friday, Comelec acting spox John Rex Laudiangco maintained that the poll body has always been transparent with its proceedings and that the “credibility of the elections is there.”

“Mula nung umpisa pa lang ay pinakita na namin lahat ng proceedings ay transparent just to show to the people that what we’re doing is in accordance with law and rules,” Laudiangco said.

“And if we stick performing our functions within the bounds of law and rules, we could proudly state, wala pong dayaang naganap (cheating did not happen),” he added.