^

Headlines

More groups express concern over conduct of 2022 elections

Philstar.com
May 13, 2022 | 5:27pm
More groups express concern over conduct of 2022 elections
Citizens of Potrero, Malabon cast their votes at Potrero Elementary School on May 9, Wednesday.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — More groups have come forward to express concern over the conduct of the 2022 national and local election days after the polling precincts closed. 

Migrante International as well as faculty and employees of the University of the Philippines Manila, in separate statements, said this is brought about by the various reports of vote buying across the country and the vote counting machines that experienced issues on election day, among others.

RELATED: CHR urges Comelec: Explain reasons for widespread glitches, delays

“We cannot ignore the numerous accounts and testimonies from voters of the irregularities they witnessed being perpetrated before, during, and after the election,” the statement signed by 202 concerned UP Manila faculty and employees reads. 

They also said they express “profound concern and indignation,” taking note that there were issues with the handling and delivery of official ballots, “the discriminatory application of campaign rules,” and the spread of disinformation.

UP Manila faculty and employees also brought up that there were violent incidents at polling precincts and reports of stolen ballot boxes and other election materials.

“All of these allegations raise questions about the fairness of the national elections. However, the proper authorities have not made any efforts to investigate any of these irregularities,” the group said.

Meanwhile, Migrante said “massive fraud was imminent” as even weeks before overseas voting kicked off. Filipinos abroad already took note that the Commission on Elections was unprepared for the conduct of the electrons in Philippine foreign service posts.

Issues abroad included the late delivery of ballots, said exclusion of some registered voters in Australia, limited vote counting machines, inaccessible voting places, on top of an ineffective information campaign. 

“Disenfranchisement of overseas voters was clearly premeditated by the Duterte administration with the low budget allotted to overseas voting and the lack of Comelec officials to watch and check reports of violations at the polling places reported by volunteers,” Migrante claimed.

READ: Overseas Filipinos say lack of preparations, info may keep many from voting

However, in a press briefing on Friday, Comelec acting spox John Rex Laudiangco maintained that the poll body has always been transparent with its proceedings and that the “credibility of the elections is there.”

“Mula nung umpisa pa lang ay pinakita na namin lahat ng proceedings ay transparent just to show to the people that what we’re doing is in accordance with law and rules,” Laudiangco said.

“And if we stick performing our functions within the bounds of law and rules, we could proudly state, wala pong dayaang naganap (cheating did not happen),” he added.

2022 ELECTIONS

MIGRANTE INTERNATIONAL

UP MANILA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos campaign manager Abalos to head DILG

Marcos campaign manager Abalos to head DILG

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Abalos is a former mayor of Mandaluyong City and was most recently head of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority...
Headlines
fbtw
Ignored questions at Marcos team presser raise concerns

Ignored questions at Marcos team presser raise concerns

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
With the team of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, already showing hostility to reporters...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Fake vote tallies, DQs top poll day disinformation&rsquo;

‘Fake vote tallies, DQs top poll day disinformation’

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Fabricated vote tallies and fake reports of candidate disqualifications were among false claims that spread online days before...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Winning Senate bets, party-lists likely to be announced May 15

Comelec: Winning Senate bets, party-lists likely to be announced May 15

By Angelica Y. Yang | 6 hours ago
So far, 121 COCs have been canvassed out of 173, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in an interview with "Unang Balita"...
Headlines
fbtw
Quizzed on Picasso in Imelda's home, Marcos spox dares Bautista to fly home instead

Quizzed on Picasso in Imelda's home, Marcos spox dares Bautista to fly home instead

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
When asked by reporters whether the painting is the original Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI) or an imitation, Rodriguez...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Dayan recants allegations, says De Lima did not receive drug money

Dayan recants allegations, says De Lima did not receive drug money

14 minutes ago
Sen. Leila de Lima's former aide Ronnie Dayan, who stood before a Muntinlupa court, recanted the statements he made during...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. receives more congratulatory remarks from members of int'l community

Marcos Jr. receives more congratulatory remarks from members of int'l community

1 hour ago
Presumptive president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has received more congratulatory statements from members...
Headlines
fbtw
1Sambayan asks Comelec to probe into reports of poll irregularities

1Sambayan asks Comelec to probe into reports of poll irregularities

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a statement,1Sambayan said irregularities such as vote buying, voter disenfranchisement, vote counting machine malfunctions,...
Headlines
fbtw
PPCRV attracts youth volunteers to encode election returns

PPCRV attracts youth volunteers to encode election returns

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting recently made rounds online as more of the country’s youth signed...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE to propose nuclear, strategic petroleum reserves creation to next admin

DOE to propose nuclear, strategic petroleum reserves creation to next admin

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
Days after the 2022 polls, the Department of Energy (DOE) confirmed that it will be suggesting to the new administration to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with