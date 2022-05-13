^

Headlines

Marcos campaign manager Abalos to head DILG

Philstar.com
May 13, 2022 | 2:14pm
Marcos campaign manager Abalos to head DILG
MMDA chair Benhur Abalos packs his things at his office moments after he declared his resignation during his pressconference on Feb. 7, 2022.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:34 p.m.) — Former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr., campaign manager for Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., has accepted an offer to head the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Marcos' spokesperson said.

Lawyer Vic Rodriguez made the announcement in a press briefing on Friday. Abalos is a former mayor of Mandaluyong City.

"For the transition team, I would also like to announce that chairman Benhur Abalos has been nominated to lead the Department of the Interior and Local Government and he has accepted the challenged to lead the DILG," he said.

So far, only Abalos’ appointment to the DILG and that of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, presumptive vice president-elect, to the Department of Education have been confirmed by the Marcos team.

Rodriguez also disowned a supposed list of propsective Cabinet members that has been circulating on social media. Among the rumored appointments are Rep. Rodante Marcoleta (Sagip party-list) for justice secretary and retired professor Clarita Carlos for foreign affairs chief.

"There’s no truth to that apparent list. There is no list," Rodriguez said, adding that the only two announced nominations are true.

Abalos resigned from his post at the MMDA to serve as Marcos' campaign manager on February 7, a day before the proclamation rally for the UniTeam.

As MMDA chair, Abalos was instrumental in urging unity among Metro Manila's local chief executives in their pandemic response initiatives. The capital region's mayors collaborated in pushing for vaccination and for movement restrictions on the unvaccinated, among others. 

His father, Benjamin Sr., was appointed OIC of Mandaluyong by then President Corazon Aquino after the 1986 EDSA Revolution that ousted the dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the leading presidential candidate's father. 

Transition team

Rodriguez said he, Abalos, former Rep. Anton Lagdameo (Davao del Norte), South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. and former Rep. Nadia Angping (Manila) are among the people in Marcos' transition team.

The Palace has formed a counterpart transition team but earlier said talks on the actual transition from President Rodrigo Duterte's administration to that of a likely Marcos one will wait until a winner in the May 9 elections is named. 

Marcos earlier said he would pick Cabinet members based on competence and willingness to work with the next administration, no matter the "political leaning."

Will officials from the past administration be appointed to the Marcos Cabinet?

Rodriguez said they will look into their qualifications and competence first.

"But I think it will be safe [to say], there will be new faces that will comprise the incoming elect BBM cabinet," he added. — a with report from Franco Luna

2022 ELECTIONS

BENHUR ABALOS

BONGBONG MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

By Jonathan de Santos | 21 hours ago
The Philippines' intelligence chief on Thursday expressed alarm at children's books about dictatorship and about Martial Law...
Headlines
fbtw
Ignored questions at Marcos team presser raise concerns

Ignored questions at Marcos team presser raise concerns

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
With the team of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, already showing hostility to reporters...
Headlines
fbtw
Groups want IATF&rsquo;s mandatory vaccination policy nullified

Groups want IATF’s mandatory vaccination policy nullified

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
Various civic organizations, including a group of doctors, yesterday filed a petition for certiorari before the Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte creates transition committees

Duterte creates transition committees

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has created a committee to ensure a proper and orderly transition to the next administration.
Headlines
fbtw
245 vote buying incidents recorded

245 vote buying incidents recorded

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government said at least 245 vote buying incidents were reported in the 2022 national...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PNP: Maximum tolerance, no profiling at election-related protests

PNP: Maximum tolerance, no profiling at election-related protests

2 hours ago
"The PNP has not given any directive to profile any personalities...Part of the regular activity of the PNP during their deployment...
Headlines
fbtw
US eyes trade deal-lite as Southeast Asian leaders gather

US eyes trade deal-lite as Southeast Asian leaders gather

By Shaun Tandon | 2 hours ago
The United States is preparing a scaled-back version of a trade pact as Southeast Asian nations gather in Washington, where...
Headlines
fbtw
Scrap party-list system, Duterte urges new admin

Scrap party-list system, Duterte urges new admin

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte called for the abolition of the party-list system under the next administration, saying the mechanism is...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec affirms dismissal of &lsquo;nuisance&rsquo; petition vs Marcos

Comelec affirms dismissal of ‘nuisance’ petition vs Marcos

By Robertzon Ramirez | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has affirmed the decision of its Second Division to junk the petition that sought to have then...
Headlines
fbtw
Senatorial proclamation eyed next week

Senatorial proclamation eyed next week

By Robertzon Ramirez | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Elections, acting as the National Board of Canvassers, has already received 121 out of 173 certificates...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with